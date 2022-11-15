The host of La Mesa Caliente is facing a difficult loss.

One of the most important figures on television dies.

Primer Impacto and Mykra Dellanos are mourning Dr. Aliza.

Myrka is perhaps one of the most beloved personalities on Hispanic television. The former host of Primer Impacto is facing the loss of a loved one, not only for her, but for hundreds of journalists.

Mykra, 57, has just learned of the death of the famous Univisión doctor, Aliza Lifshitz. She died yesterday at the age of 71 in Los Angeles, California, according to People en Español. Find out what happened to her.

Myrka Dellanos says goodbye to Dr. Aliza

The host of La Mesa Caliente shared a message yesterday on Instagram stories where she mourned along with the television world. Along with an image Dr. Aliza, Dellanos shared the following message, expressing her pain:

“I can’t believe it! Dr. Aliza Lifshitz passed away from breast cancer. She appeared on Primer Impacto for many years and then she was my doctor when I lived in Los Angeles. The sweetest and most professional. Rest in Peace, Dra Aliza.” Filed Under: Myrka Dellanos mourns Dr. Aliza