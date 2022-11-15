Host Myrka Dellanos mourns a death at Univisión: “I can’t believe it” (PHOTO)
The host of La Mesa Caliente is facing a difficult loss. Primer Impacto and Mykra Dellanos are mourning the death of Dr. Aliza.
- The host of La Mesa Caliente is facing a difficult loss.
- One of the most important figures on television dies.
- Primer Impacto and Mykra Dellanos are mourning Dr. Aliza.
Myrka is perhaps one of the most beloved personalities on Hispanic television. The former host of Primer Impacto is facing the loss of a loved one, not only for her, but for hundreds of journalists.
Mykra, 57, has just learned of the death of the famous Univisión doctor, Aliza Lifshitz. She died yesterday at the age of 71 in Los Angeles, California, according to People en Español. Find out what happened to her.
Myrka Dellanos says goodbye to Dr. Aliza
The host of La Mesa Caliente shared a message yesterday on Instagram stories where she mourned along with the television world. Along with an image Dr. Aliza, Dellanos shared the following message, expressing her pain:
“I can’t believe it! Dr. Aliza Lifshitz passed away from breast cancer. She appeared on Primer Impacto for many years and then she was my doctor when I lived in Los Angeles. The sweetest and most professional. Rest in Peace, Dra Aliza.” Filed Under: Myrka Dellanos mourns Dr. Aliza
Dr. Aliza’s husband shares the sad news
Dr. Aliza was beloved by hundreds of people who were aware of her television appearances. Her husband shared the heartbreaking news on social media: “It is with deep sadness and indescribable pain that I share the news of the death from my loving wife (Dr. Aliza), after a 7½ year battle with breast cancer,” said her husband Carl J. Kravetz.
“Rest in peace and perpetual light shine for her.” “What sad news God receives her in glory.” “Holy God! God give her rest!! She no longer suffers!!” were some of the messages that the doctor received in the post where her death was announced. Filed Under: Myrka Dellanos mourns Dr. Aliza
The path she traveled
According to Univisión, Dr. Aliza worked with the network for more than 20 years on programs such as Hola América, Primer impacto (where she met Myrka Dellanos), Noticias y Más, and Primer Mujer, to name a few.
In addition, for several years the prestigious doctor was recognized for being the host of Salud es Vida. Also, her knowledge of medicine was shared on the radio, where she appeared on El consultorio de la Dr. Aliza. Filed Under: Myrka Dellanos mourns Dr. Aliza
Dr. Aliza’s long history
According to People en Español, Dr. Aliza’s obituary appeared in Legacy with a few words of farewell. “She gained the complete trust of her patients right away because of her deep medical knowledge, her kind smile and her inspired power,” it reads.
As an author, she is remembered for her book Mamá Sana, Bebé Sano, a bilingual guide to pregnancy and childbirth for Hispanic mothers, which has been published in three editions. Without a doubt, this is one of the most unfortunate losses of the Univisión television network. Filed Under: Myrka Dellanos mourns Dr. Aliza