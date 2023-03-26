The Pentagon released a document about an alien mothership.

What is about to happen to the human race?

Mhoni Vidente talks about an alien invasion. Mhoni Vidente’s predictions are often accurate, so much so that her faithful followers always pay attention to what she has to say about important events in the world and what could happen.

A document that was allegedly prepared by the Pentagon was recently released, where they discuss the appearance of an alien mothership in our solar system. Reports indicate that this ship could be studying the planets neighboring Earth. Now the famous astrologer has decided weigh in.

Alleged Pentagon document about alien mothership

It was recently reported that the Pentagon released document about an alien mothership in our solar system that is supposedly studying Earth.

This document was allegedly prepared by the director of the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), Sean Kirkpatrick and the chair of the Department of Astronomy at Harvard University, Abraham Loeb, according to the New York Post.