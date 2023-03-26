IS THE HUMAN RACE IN DANGER? Mhoni Vidente talks about an alien invasion (VIDEO)
The Pentagon released a document about an alien mothership. What is about to happen to the human race? Mhoni Vidente talks about an alien invasion.
Mhoni Vidente talks about an alien invasion. Mhoni Vidente’s predictions are often accurate, so much so that her faithful followers always pay attention to what she has to say about important events in the world and what could happen.
A document that was allegedly prepared by the Pentagon was recently released, where they discuss the appearance of an alien mothership in our solar system. Reports indicate that this ship could be studying the planets neighboring Earth. Now the famous astrologer has decided weigh in.
Alleged Pentagon document about alien mothership
It was recently reported that the Pentagon released document about an alien mothership in our solar system that is supposedly studying Earth.
This document was allegedly prepared by the director of the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), Sean Kirkpatrick and the chair of the Department of Astronomy at Harvard University, Abraham Loeb, according to the New York Post.
What is happening with the supposed spaceship?
The supposedly official document reads: “An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a lead ship that releases many small probes during its near-Earth pass, an operational construct not unlike NASA missions.”
“These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability.”
Mhoni Vidente talks about ‘beings from another planet’
Weeks ago, Mhoni spoke about what is supposedly happening with these supposed alien ships and beings from another planet coming to Earth. “Totally radical changes are coming. The vision I have is that an alien is going to come down,” she began.
“The most powerful people in the world are going to have contact with them, and in the middle of nuclear war. It doesn’t take long anymore,” warned the famous astrologer on El Heraldo de México. “The ‘False Prophet’ will leave the United States. However, she made it known that this would be a ‘serious mistake’.
Is the worst coming?
Subsequently, Mhoni issued a warning about things that could happen on Earth and some supposed atomic bombs that could explode at any moment. “No one wins, everyone dies, and they lose,” she warned of a possible nuclear war.
Recently, she also gave a chilling prediction for her followers. For weeks she has said that in 2023 the Earth will experience all kinds of tragedies and catastrophic events. Recently in China there was a shocking rain of worms and Mhoni Vidente said, “There was no explanation, it was in a city near the capital of China that almost all the houses, cars, places were filled with worms and the people were very scared because they are the plagues that the Apocalypse said.”