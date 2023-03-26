Larry Hernández leaves a huge tip and Kenia tries to take some of it
Regional Mexican regional singer Larry Hernández left a $1,000 tip. The waiter asked if Kenia got mad. Kenia Ontiveros tried to take part of it.
Larry Hernández is known for his regional Mexican songs and for being married to businesswoman Kenia Ontiveros, who once again gave us something to talk about. They were eating out and she tried to take part of the incredible tip her husband left.
The video that went viral on social media shows both celebrities eating in what appears to be a fancy restaurant. Larry Hernández went all out and gave the waiter a very generous tip.
Larry Hernández and Kenia Ontiveros posted a video where they were having dinner in what looked like a very nice restaurant. They were doing a live broadcast for fans while they ate.
When it was time to pay the bill, Larry made a very generous gesture to the waiter who served them, since the singer gave him a tip of no more and no less than $15,000 (approximately 280,000 Mexican pesos).
Larry Hernandez leaves a $15,000 tip
The waiter did not know that this would be one of the best days of his life because while he was paying the bill, Larry let all his followers see exactly how much money he spent.
It turns out that the total bill for the dinner had been $798 (almost 15,000 Mexican pesos). However, Larry wrote in an incredible $15,000 for the tip.
Kenia Ontiveros tried to keep part of the tip
Everything was going relatively well, however, Larry Hernández used some rough language: “Kenya is worth a piece of v***a,” so the waiter did not ask any more questions.
On the other hand, businesswoman Kenia Ontiveros was criticized on social media for trying to take a part of the waiter’s tip. He asked Kenia if there was a problem, to which she replied: “Yes, it’s okay, but… nothing… Give me 10 percent more.”
People had mixed feelings about the gesture
Despite Larry Hernández’s gesture, users had mixed reactions on social media. On the one hand some people said what he did was very generous.
While, on the other hand, some disapproved of Larry and Kenia’s attitude, stating that what the businesswoman said was in “bad taste” and that she looked very “stingy” when she said she wanted 10 percent of the tip.