Regional Mexican regional singer Larry Hernández left a $15,000 tip.

The waiter asked if Kenia got mad.

Kenia Ontiveros tried to take part of it.

Larry Hernández is known for his regional Mexican songs and for being married to businesswoman Kenia Ontiveros, who once again gave us something to talk about. They were eating out and she tried to take part of the incredible tip her husband left.

The video that went viral on social media shows both celebrities eating in what appears to be a fancy restaurant. Larry Hernández went all out and gave the waiter a very generous tip.

Larry Hernández leaves a huge tip while having dinner with Kenia

Larry Hernández and Kenia Ontiveros posted a video where they were having dinner in what looked like a very nice restaurant. They were doing a live broadcast for fans while they ate.

When it was time to pay the bill, Larry made a very generous gesture to the waiter who served them, since the singer gave him a tip of no more and no less than $15,000 (approximately 280,000 Mexican pesos).