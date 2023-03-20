Mhoni Vidente warns of devastating natural disasters
Mhoni Vidente warns of natural disasters this month. Is the end of the world near? What did Mhoni say in her most recent predictions?
A few days ago Mhoni Vidente warned about some very strange events that were taking place in China. Since they seemed like incidents described in the Bible as harbingers of the Apocalypse, some people were very concerned.
Now Mhoni has warned of more natural disasters that could occur on March 21. This could happen due to a phenomenon that will occur in the universe. She explains everything that could happen in the next few days.
The plagues of the Apocalypse
A week ago a strange rain of worms was reported in China, something that seemed very similar to plagues that were described in the Bible. People wondered if this is happening today.
Mhoni Vidente offered her opinion about it: “There was no explanation, it was in a city near the capital of China that almost all the houses, the cars, the places were filled with worms and the people were very scared because they are the plagues that the Apocalypse said,” she began.
An alignment of planets
Mhoni said the planets are aligning. She explained what this meant for Earth and what consequences it could bring: “Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, the planet Earth and Venus. It is the strongest day of the whole year because positive energies are reinvented.”
This will happen from the 19th to the 22nd of March. However, not everything is rosy since she added that this phenomenon could also bring some bad things to the universe and, more importantly, to Earth.
Mhoni Vidente says worse things are coming
Apparently all these changes that the universe is going through could bring a series of natural disasters on Earth that could begin on March 21. The psychic was somewhat concerned about what might be happening.
“There will be changes in all aspects, apart from seismic movements and volcanoes. It will be the trigger for many earthquakes in Mexico, Asia, etc., for all the energies,” Mhoni said.
Is it the end of the world?
“I have always said that March 21 is a new beginning to be better. Unfortunately, they take it a lot in matters of war,” said Mhoni Vidente, referring to what could happen on March 21. Internet users have been concerned about what the Psychic said to Heraldo de México.
“Very sad and the hurricanes are getting stronger every day because that is how it has to be in recent times. The Planet is purifying itself with the four elements. Water, fire, air and earth, according to what is said,” someone commented.