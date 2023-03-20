Mhoni Vidente warns of devastating natural disasters

Mhoni Vidente warns of natural disasters this month.

Is the end of the world near?

What did Mhoni say in her most recent predictions?

A few days ago Mhoni Vidente warned about some very strange events that were taking place in China. Since they seemed like incidents described in the Bible as harbingers of the Apocalypse, some people were very concerned.

Now Mhoni has warned of more natural disasters that could occur on March 21. This could happen due to a phenomenon that will occur in the universe. She explains everything that could happen in the next few days.

The plagues of the Apocalypse

A week ago a strange rain of worms was reported in China, something that seemed very similar to plagues that were described in the Bible. People wondered if this is happening today.

Mhoni Vidente offered her opinion about it: “There was no explanation, it was in a city near the capital of China that almost all the houses, the cars, the places were filled with worms and the people were very scared because they are the plagues that the Apocalypse said,” she began.