Lizbeth Rodríguez is selling cups of orange juice. Does she need money?

Lizbeth Rodríguez has people talking again because she’s selling orange juice.

The influencer always causes controversy with her TikTok videos.

Could it be that she already lost the chamba?

Controversy is Lizbeth Rodríguez’s thing and boy it suits her. It’s made her rich and famous, although she also gets a lot of criticism online. Now Lizbeth appears on a TikTok video selling cups of orange juice in Tolantongo, Hidalgo.

Since she stopped hosting Exponiendo Infieles, the influencer has tried to stay in the spotlight by any means necessary. She’s changed her approach to attracting viewers by posting adult content on OnlyFans.

WILL SHE DO ANYTHING TO MAKE MONEY?

In the video, the YouTuber is walking down the street carrying a cardboard box with cups of orange juice. “Here, Here. selling juices for 50 pesos, freshly squeezed, now you know that vitamin C is used first and has all the nutrients and all the energy.”

She then turns and walks elsewhere to offer her wares. However, she was not spared from some criticism, though others praised her willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed.