Lizbeth Rodríguez is selling cups of orange juice. Does she need money?
Lizbeth Rodríguez has people talking again because she's selling orange juice. Could it be that the influencer has already lost the chamba?
- Lizbeth Rodríguez has people talking again because she’s selling orange juice.
- The influencer always causes controversy with her TikTok videos.
- Could it be that she already lost the chamba?
Controversy is Lizbeth Rodríguez’s thing and boy it suits her. It’s made her rich and famous, although she also gets a lot of criticism online. Now Lizbeth appears on a TikTok video selling cups of orange juice in Tolantongo, Hidalgo.
Since she stopped hosting Exponiendo Infieles, the influencer has tried to stay in the spotlight by any means necessary. She’s changed her approach to attracting viewers by posting adult content on OnlyFans.
WILL SHE DO ANYTHING TO MAKE MONEY?
In the video, the YouTuber is walking down the street carrying a cardboard box with cups of orange juice. “Here, Here. selling juices for 50 pesos, freshly squeezed, now you know that vitamin C is used first and has all the nutrients and all the energy.”
She then turns and walks elsewhere to offer her wares. However, she was not spared from some criticism, though others praised her willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed.
WHY WAS LIZBETH RODRIGUEZ SELLING CUPS OF ORANGE JUICE?
People immediately began to ask if she wasn’t making money with her videos anymore: “Badabun doesn’t leave money anymore?” With her life.” “What happened to her?” “That they say that if she ran out of money, it is humility, not because you have all the money in the world you cannot do this, I congratulate you, regards.”
Others added: “She ran out of money and also that they were juices with gold, it would cost a maximum of 28.” “Looking for the comment of a girl who said that she earned 1.5 million a month as a European footballer.” “it seems to me a social experiment.” “I don’t see anything wrong either.” “It was surely helping someone to sell faster.”
OTHERS CONGRATULATED LIZBETH
Although there was plenty of criticism, other people defended her: “Blessings, with all the attitude.” “Whether or not they have money, it is to admire someone who goes out to sell, not many have the hues… to do it.”
Others said: “You can tell that it did not go well in the porn videos.” “It is a new strategy to separate deceived and happy couples.” “They are cheaper in the restaurant there.” “There is nothing wrong.” “Poor thing” “What’s wrong with working?