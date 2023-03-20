El Buki’s wife poses in a cheeky mini skirt.

People comment that at 50 she’s too old.

Cristian Salas claps back at the person who mocked her.

El Buki’s wife wears a cheeky mini skirt and people say at 50 she’s too old to pull it off. Cristian Salis likes to turn on social media with daring outfits that highlight her incredible figure. However, this has not prevented her from being the target of ridicule from internet users.

Despite the fact that El Buki’s wife looks sexy, she is still criticized, but Cristian has shown that she is not intimidated. She even takes the time to clap back at some of the negative remarks.

El Buki’s wife wears a cheeky mini skirt

El Buki’s wife poses in a micro-mini on Instagram. At 50, Cristian Salas has an incredible figure and it is not surprising that she wants to show it off at every opportunity.

Salas wears an outfit that highlights her toned legs. With nude heels, her gorgeous legs are the stars of this photo.