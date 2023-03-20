El Buki’s wife wears a cheeky mini skirt and people say at 50 she’s too old to pull it off
El Buki’s wife wears a cheeky mini skirt and people say at 50 she’s too old to pull it off. Cristian Salis likes to turn on social media with daring outfits that highlight her incredible figure. However, this has not prevented her from being the target of ridicule from internet users.
Despite the fact that El Buki’s wife looks sexy, she is still criticized, but Cristian has shown that she is not intimidated. She even takes the time to clap back at some of the negative remarks.
El Buki’s wife poses in a micro-mini on Instagram. At 50, Cristian Salas has an incredible figure and it is not surprising that she wants to show it off at every opportunity.
Salas wears an outfit that highlights her toned legs. With nude heels, her gorgeous legs are the stars of this photo.
Cristian Salas shows off her impressive physique
Cristian Salas, El Buki’s wife, loves to show off her physique on social media. The last photo in the series shows her prepping for the shoot.
In this photo, where she’s getting her hair and makeup touched up, her skimpy outfit shows off her muscular curves that any woman half her age would kill for.
People mock El Buki’s wife online
Cristian Salas shared photos that show off her fantastic figure, however the jokes did not wait. “I’ve been noticing that lately – 50 year olds dressing like they’re 20 years old” one user commented on the post. Cristian clapped back.
“I’m going to send you to a very good pharmacy where they sell ointment for people like you who hurt sooooo much what I do with my life! Buy enough! So you don’t have to make a fake account to get into my profile. It’s so easy to do your own thing.”