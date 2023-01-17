Mhoni Vidente shares her predictions for the third week of January

Mhoni Vidente meets with El Heraldo de México again.

The Cuban psychic shares her predictions for the third week of January.

What will happen with the beginning of Aquarius? Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente met with El Heraldo de México in a video that is available on her official YouTube channel. She shared her predictions for the third week of January, in addition to revealing what will happen with the beginning of Aquarius. The psychic, beloved by Hispanics did not miss the opportunity to say that she feels a very good vibe, apart from reiterating that 2023 will be a year of many positive things. “It will be a year of renewal,” said Mhoni. She also revealed her favorite teams to advance to the NFL Conference finals. Mhoni Vidente reveals her Super Bowl predictions According to El As de Oros, Mhoni Vidente said that the teams that she envisions advancing to the NFL Conference finals are the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. This weekend four interesting games will take place on the road to the Super Bowl, which will take place on February 12. “I see that the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will reach the Super Bowl, where there will also be Rihanna (at the halftime show) and it will be great. They say that she is pregnant again and I visualize that she will have a girl, apart from the fact that she will go on tour, but for a very short time, and Drake will be with her,” said the Cuban psychic, who still had more to share.

Mhoni Vidente doesn’t let go of Shakira and Piqué Next, Mhoni Vidente was asked her opinion on the topic of the moment: The song that Shakira “dedicated” to her ex and father of her children, Gerard Piqué. “She’s an Aquarius, and he is also an Aquarius. Piqué will soon marry his girlfriend Clara Chía, on February 2 (the day both the Colombian and the former soccer player have their birthdays) or February 14.” Referring to the song she said, “I think that Shakira acts more out of ego and pride because he ‘changed’ her for a 22-year-old who is not an artist. That hurts a lot. And Piqué also knew how to bill this situation. But Shakira has beaten him in everything and the most important thing is that she already has a stable partner: a reggaeton artist who lives in Miami,” said the psychic, who predicts that this ‘show ‘ will continue with the launch of a book by the former Spanish soccer player.

Aquarius is about to begin In another part of this video, Mhoni Vidente commented on the upcoming start of Aquarius, which runs from January 20 to February 20 and which, according to the Star card, will be the era of the earthquake. “An earthquake for Mexico City of 6.1 or 6.6 degrees is visualized leaving from Michoacán or Oaxaca in the month of February.” On the other hand, this era will also be about business and communication, not to mention that several surprises are coming for all people born under the sign of Aquarius: “Many problems from the past will be removed, but three signs will also benefit more: Aries, Gemini and Libra,” commented the psychic. (Filed as: Mhoni Vidente shares her predictions for the third week of January)

“This year something that has never happened in history will occur” Before finishing her predictions for the third week of January, Mhoni Vidente announced that in 2023, “Something that has never happened in history will occur.” What is it about?: “Big movements, like in Popocatépetl. It is seen that there will be a strong eruption in February or in May in large numbers, so you have to be prepared.” Finally, the Cuban psychic said that an earthquake would occur after this eruption, in the same way in February, May or even in September or December: “This year we will have four earthquakes. Negative energies are moving but we can move forward. This year we have to get ahead,” she concluded. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)