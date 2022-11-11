Ángela Aguilara stunned at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show (PHOTOS)

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter stole the show.

Ángela Aguilar was stunning in lingerie.

She walked in the Savage x Fenty show.

The regional Mexican singer has monopolized social media and made headlines recently. Everyone has been going crazy over the young beauty after her appearance in the Savage x Fenty show. Ángela Aguilar looked gorgeous modeling lingerie for Rihanna’s brand.

According to Glamor magazine, Ángela Aguilar became the first Mexican to walk in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. The show has become an annual event, rivaling the now defunct Victoria’s Secret show.

Ángela Aguilar stuns in the Savage x Fenty show

On October 25, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter announced her participation on social media. She informed her Instagram followers that she would be on the acclaimed catwalk on November 9.

A video shared by Despierta América revealed more details of what happened that night, including an interview with Ángela and her impressions about being invited. The entire show can be enjoyed starting today on Amazon Prime.