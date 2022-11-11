Ángela Aguilara stunned at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show (PHOTOS)
Pepe Aguilar's daughter stole the show. Ángela Aguilar was stunning in lingerie. She walked in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show.
The regional Mexican singer has monopolized social media and made headlines recently. Everyone has been going crazy over the young beauty after her appearance in the Savage x Fenty show. Ángela Aguilar looked gorgeous modeling lingerie for Rihanna’s brand.
According to Glamor magazine, Ángela Aguilar became the first Mexican to walk in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. The show has become an annual event, rivaling the now defunct Victoria’s Secret show.
Ángela Aguilar stuns in the Savage x Fenty show
On October 25, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter announced her participation on social media. She informed her Instagram followers that she would be on the acclaimed catwalk on November 9.
A video shared by Despierta América revealed more details of what happened that night, including an interview with Ángela and her impressions about being invited. The entire show can be enjoyed starting today on Amazon Prime.
Ángela stole the show
In the post shared by Despierta América you can see the first images of the Mexican singer modeling for Rihanna’s show. Ángela Aguilar wore unique lingerie that showcased a glittering corset in purple and black tones.
She also wore sheer gloves. In addition, her look without a doubt attracted attention, because it’s so different than what we’re used to seeing the 19-year-old beauty wearing. She went from the traditional Mexican to modern gothic.
“They told me it was perfect and I decided to do it”
“I got a call from my agency that someone wanted to see my catwalk, I thought they were mistaken and I asked, do you know I don’t do that? But they said it didn’t matter,” Angela said with a laugh. “I’m 1.68 cm tall, I’m not very tall. They told me that I was perfect and I was encouraged to do it,” she concluded told Despierta América.
According to Excelsior, other celebrities who Ángela Aguilar shared the catwalk with included: Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp and Annita, to highlight a few.
“Beautiful Angela Aguilar”
According to Quien magazine, so far this is the only look that has been released of Angela from the show. However, we do not know if she wore any more revealing looks.
Social media users did not hesitate to comment: “Look, without showing anything, she has a spectacular class.” “Beautiful Angela Aguilar.” Some even compared her with Christian Nodal’s girlfriend: “She looks like Cazzu.“