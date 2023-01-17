Benjamín Mackenna, former leader of the Huasos Quincheros, dies
The folk artist passed away at the age of 88. Benjamin was the leader of the folk group Huasos Quincheros.
- One of his friends announced his passing on social media.
Benjamín Mackenna, singer and former leader of the folk group Los Huasos Quincheros died on Saturday afternoon at the age of 88, according to his close friend Horacio Saavedra, who shared a post on social media.
The folk artist was the leader of Los Huasos Quincheros until 2018 when he decided to leave the group. He was known mainly for his voice and how he played the guitar. Today the world says goodbye to Benjamín Mackenna.
On social media, Horacio Saavedra, who is a composer, conductor, musician and close friend of Benjamín, confirmed the tragic news for fans who have been following his career for many years.
Saavedra posted on Instagram: “Our dear Benjamin has already left, rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.”With these words he said goodbye to the beloved folk artist, who managed to forge a career from his foundations with the group Los Huasos Quincheros.
Fans say goodbye to Benjamin Mackenna in the comments
With deep pain, followers said goodbye to Benjamín, dedicating a few words to him on Horacio Saavedra’s Instagram post, where you can read the appreciation and affection they had for the folk artist.
“A history of Chilean music, tribute to Mr. Mackenna.” “Rest in Peace Benjamín, thank you for the music, for your beautiful voice and for representing Chile abroad,” are just two of the comments on the post.
Benjamin Mackenna’s career
Benjamín Mackenna was born in Chile on July 3, 1934, where he built his career in folk music, lending his voice to the group Los Huasos Quincheros. He was the leader of the band until 2018.
The artist and his band were responsible for creating a vast list of musical hits such as Chile Lindo, Qué Bonita Va and Manta de Tres Colores. People continue to play their music as it reminds them of the time where Benjamin and his group shone.
How did Benjamin Mackenna die?
Even though his death hasn’t been officially reported, according to Mega Noticias, Benjamín Mackenna was in very delicate health after suffering a stroke in February 2021, so his condition could have deteriorated.
In addition to his successful folk music career, Benjamín was also a businessman specializing in advertising, and he was on the board of the Corporación Cultural de Las Condes. Today the world says goodbye to his voice and talent.