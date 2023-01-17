Benjamín Mackenna, former leader of the Huasos Quincheros, dies

The folk artist passed away at the age of 88.

Benjamin was the leader of the folk group Huasos Quincheros.

One of his friends announced his passing on social media.

Benjamín Mackenna, singer and former leader of the folk group Los Huasos Quincheros died on Saturday afternoon at the age of 88, according to his close friend Horacio Saavedra, who shared a post on social media.

The folk artist was the leader of Los Huasos Quincheros until 2018 when he decided to leave the group. He was known mainly for his voice and how he played the guitar. Today the world says goodbye to Benjamín Mackenna.

Benjamin Mackenna dies at the age of 88

On social media, Horacio Saavedra, who is a composer, conductor, musician and close friend of Benjamín, confirmed the tragic news for fans who have been following his career for many years.

Saavedra posted on Instagram: “Our dear Benjamin has already left, rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.”With these words he said goodbye to the beloved folk artist, who managed to forge a career from his foundations with the group Los Huasos Quincheros.