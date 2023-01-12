Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time, dies
Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78. He was a guitarist for several bands, including The Yardbirds. Beck's death was confirmed on his Twitter account.
- Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78.
- He was a guitarist for several bands, but rose to fame with The Yardbirds.
- Beck’s death was confirmed on his Twitter account.
One of the most influential rock stars has died. Guitarist Jeff Beck, who played with The Yardbirds, passed away on Wednesday afternoon. His family announced the loss on his official Twitter account.
Jeff Beck revolutionized and influenced much of rock music in the 60s. The guitarist replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds before forming the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart. He died of bacterial meningitis.
Guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78
According to the BBC, British guitarist Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78. He rose to fame playing with The Yardbirds, who revolutionized rock in the sixties.
The family of the British musician confirmed his death on Twitter. They reported that Beck died “peacefully” surrounded by his loved ones. They also asked for privacy during this difficult time.
Jeff Beck died of bacterial meningitis
According to his family, the guitarist suffered from bacterial meningitis, which is a disease that can be caused by an ear infection, a skull fracture or, in rare cases, by surgery.
The illness can be fatal just a few hours after being infected if it is not treated. Despite the fact that the disease is curable, it can have serious consequences such as brain damage, hearing loss or learning disabilities.
Jeff Beck’s stint with The Yardbirds
Jeff Beck was born in Wallington, United Kingdom in 1944, in 1965 the guitarist was part of the British band The Yardbirds. He replaced Eric Clapton. Jimmy Page, a musician who years later would be part of Led Zeppelin, was also in the band.
During his time with The Yardbirds, Jeff Beck played on songs like I’m Not Talking, I Ain’t Done Wrong and My Girl Sloppy on the legendary album For Your Love, released in 1965.
Jeff Beck inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The guitarist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 for his work with The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group in the 60s. Beck also played with legendary artists such as Buddy Guy and Mick Jagger.
In 2009, the guitarist said: “I play the way I do it because it allows me to create the sickest sounds possible. In fact, if I don’t break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I’m not doing my job properly.”