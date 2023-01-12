Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time, dies

Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78.

He was a guitarist for several bands, but rose to fame with The Yardbirds.

Beck’s death was confirmed on his Twitter account.

One of the most influential rock stars has died. Guitarist Jeff Beck, who played with The Yardbirds, passed away on Wednesday afternoon. His family announced the loss on his official Twitter account.

Jeff Beck revolutionized and influenced much of rock music in the 60s. The guitarist replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds before forming the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart. He died of bacterial meningitis.

The family of the British musician confirmed his death on Twitter. They reported that Beck died “peacefully” surrounded by his loved ones. They also asked for privacy during this difficult time.