Christine McVie, singer-songwriter of Fleetwood Mac, dies (PHOTOS)

The world of music suffered a major blow on Wednesday.

Singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at age 79.

The Fleetwood Mac member leaves a lasting legacy. On Wednesday the world of music mourned the unexpected death of Christine McVie, a member of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac. The group announced the death of their beloved singer-songwriter in a heartbreaking statement. It was not made public that the legendary singer was ill or was having health problems until suddenly, on Wednesday, November 30, the Fleetwood Mac Facebook page announced the sad passing of Christine McVie, who was responsible for several of the band’s hits. Christine McVie died suddenly The family of the legendary singer-songwriter announced the death of Christine McVie: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band’s statement read. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” the statement begins. And they continued: “We were so lucky to have a life with her. We are very lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

What did Christine McVie die of? Outlets like El financiero, CNN en Español and El Economista, reported on the death of Christine McVie. She had apparently been suffering from an illness about which not much was said, only that it had been “brief” and that it had landed her in the hospital. The statement from the singer-songwriter’s family also asked for understanding from fans and the media at this difficult time: “She was in the company of her family. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this painful time, and we would like everyone to hold Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was universally loved,” it read.

Christine McVie leaves an important legacy Christine McVie was the main vocalist and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac until 1998, when she left the band. She rejoined the group eight years ago, in 2014. Before Fleetwood Mac, she performed with British band Chicken Shack, a blues-rock band from her native UK. The legendary singer was married to Fleetwood Mac bassist, the talented John McVie. The band was at the height of their popularity between 1975 and 1980 when they sold millions of albums and became an icon for that generation.

Fleetwood Mac survived Christine and John McVie’s breakup The relationship between Christine McVie and her husband John did not last long, as they separated and released the album Rumours in 1977, this brought them even more fame with songs like Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Little Lies, which are still iconic. The reactions to McVie’s death immediately appeared on social media: “I’m very sad to hear this, she was very talented and will be missed a lot.” “I loved this woman and the group, it’s difficult to imagine that she has left.” “I’m in shock to say the least. I can’t believe she was 79 because she looked so young.” “Thank you for the good music and good memories, she will be missed so much.” “May she rest in peace.”