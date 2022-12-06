Mhoni Vidente reveals her predictions for December
Do not leave home without reading what Mhoni Vidente has to say! The Cuban psychic reveals her new predictions for December.
- What will happen in the last month of 2022?
After her correct prediction that the Mexican team would not advance to the next round in the World Cup Qatar 2022, she even anticipated what the results would be in three matches. Now Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente reveals her predictions for December, the last month of a year in which so much has happened.
After welcoming her followers, the psychic beloved by Hispanics commented that the Sun card will dominate the next few days in terms of climate issues: “Everyone has been asking me if it is going to tremble . Yes. An earthquake is coming to Mexico City coming out of Oaxaca or Michoacán of category 6.9 or 7.4.″
Mhoni Vidente says which days the Earth will tremble
Next, Mhoni Vidente went further and shared the key days for earthquakes: December 3, 12, 13 or 27. “As you wish, it will just be a scare, nothing more, nothing serious, and to move all those negative energies that are dragging down the Aztec country lately.”
“An earthquake is coming for Peru, another for Chile, another for India or Japan. Definitely, December will be another ‘seismic’ month all over the world, not only in Mexico. The Sun card is also telling me that the sun is going to hide, since there will be a very strong winter storm, stronger than ever. I think it will be one of the worst winters both in the northern United States and in northern Mexico and Europe,” said Mhoni. Just two weeks ago a powerful winter storm affected the northeastern United States, so it could be interpreted as a warning of things to come.
December: A ‘month of divine revelation’
A short time later, when no one would have imagined it, Mhoni Vidente announced that in December the Star of Bethlehem will be seen again — or something similar to a meteorite or a comet — mainly in the countries of the northern hemisphere: “It is the divine sign that Jesus is present in humanity and thus can help us.”
“Very strong divine revelations are coming for humans and we have to be vigilant. Let’s remember, it is the month of forgiveness, it is the month of reconciliation, but many countries will not be able to achieve it,” said Mhoni, referring to what has happened in the war between Russia and Ukraine. In more recent news, according to AS, NATO issued a warning regarding the Russians’ new ‘weapon of war’.
Mhoni Vidente draws the Devil card
About to finish her predictions for December, Mhoni Vidente drew the Devil card, which is behind several countries including Ukraine, Russia, China, the United States, Spain, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. “He wants to start raising anger, arrogance, ego and above all greed.”
To avoid this, the Cuban psychic recommends invoking both the Archangel Michael, Jesus and the Virgin Mary: “One of the most important revelations is from the Virgin of Guadalupe, who will manifest her miracles and prove that she is still close to the Mexicans and Latin America.” (Filed as: Mhoni Vidente reveals predictions for December)
“Take care of your money”: Mhoni Vidente
Finally, after drawing the Star card, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente advised her followers to take care of their money and economic stability, since this month is characterized by excessive spending. Visualize a complicated 2023 when it comes to finances. On the other hand, she predicts the death of important people both in Mexico and in the United States.
“The death, the attack, of a character, of an American singer from 24 to 26 years of age, who is going to want to take his own life, is visualized, so the negative energies must be lowered,” concluded Mhoni, remembering the recent death of singer Aaron Carter at only 34. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)