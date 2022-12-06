Do not leave home without reading what Mhoni Vidente has to say!

The Cuban psychic reveals her predictions for December.

What will happen in the last month of 2022?

After her correct prediction that the Mexican team would not advance to the next round in the World Cup Qatar 2022, she even anticipated what the results would be in three matches. Now Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente reveals her predictions for December, the last month of a year in which so much has happened.

After welcoming her followers, the psychic beloved by Hispanics commented that the Sun card will dominate the next few days in terms of climate issues: “Everyone has been asking me if it is going to tremble . Yes. An earthquake is coming to Mexico City coming out of Oaxaca or Michoacán of category 6.9 or 7.4.″

Mhoni Vidente says which days the Earth will tremble

Next, Mhoni Vidente went further and shared the key days for earthquakes: December 3, 12, 13 or 27. “As you wish, it will just be a scare, nothing more, nothing serious, and to move all those negative energies that are dragging down the Aztec country lately.”

“An earthquake is coming for Peru, another for Chile, another for India or Japan. Definitely, December will be another ‘seismic’ month all over the world, not only in Mexico. The Sun card is also telling me that the sun is going to hide, since there will be a very strong winter storm, stronger than ever. I think it will be one of the worst winters both in the northern United States and in northern Mexico and Europe,” said Mhoni. Just two weeks ago a powerful winter storm affected the northeastern United States, so it could be interpreted as a warning of things to come.