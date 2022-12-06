Legendary actress Gina Romand dies
Tragic news! Legendary actress Gina Romand has passed away. "Rest easy, my category blonde," said her son Gabriel Varela.
These have been terrible days for the entertainment world in Mexico, first with the death, on Friday, November 25, of renowned actor Héctor Bonilla, followed by Jorge Zamora Montalvo (better known as Zamorite) and Alonso Echanove. Now, legendary actress Gina Romand has passed away.
According to El Financiero, just a few days ago, the actress — who was born on February 15, 1938 in Havana, Cuba — was improving little by little after it was reported that she was on the verge of death. “We are moving forward after very difficult times,” said her son Gabriel Varela on social media.
Rest in peace, Gina Romand
Gina’s son announced this unfortunate news on his official Twitter account and reactions were immediate: “With all my pain, I say goodbye to my mother, Gina Romand, who always illuminated my life, now she rests in peace illuminating the sky with her eternal brightness. I will always miss you and love you forever. Rest easy, my category blonde.”
Actress Vanessa Guzmán was one of the first to offer her condolences to Gabriel Varela: "My dear Gabriel!!! I hug your heart, from a distance I shared your Saturday meals… I always admired your mother, it hurts. All my respect for this moment. Kisses, friend." Meanwhile Chantal Andere expressed herself as follows: "I hug you with all my heart!!! You were an extraordinary son and I am a witness to it. I love you so much."
ANDI confirms Gina Romand’s death
A few minutes after Gabriel Varela reported this sad news, which once again leaves the entertainment world in Mexico grieving, the National Association of Interpreters confirmed Gina Romand’s death on its social networks, expressing its condolences to her family and friends.
The actors Fernando Ciangherotti, Ricardo Silva, Arlette Pacheco and Gina Pedret reacted immediately and asked for her eternal rest. Gina Romand is remembered for her appearances in films such as La venganza de las mujeres vampiro, Neutrón contra el criminal sádico, Santo contra la hija de Frankenstein and Gavilán o paloma, for which she received an Ariel in 1986.
“You fought like the greats until the end”
Actress Gina Varela opened her heart and dedicated an emotional farewell message to her mother, legendary actress Gina Romand: “Beautiful mommy, fly high! You fought like the greats until the end, you are my light, my guide, my strength. Life is going to be very hard without you, I love you mommy, thank you for so much. I am left with your joy of living, with the love of life that you always had.”
"Thank you mom for being my pillar, now you are my angel. I love you mom, always together. My category blonde, the blonde that everyone wants. I love you to infinity, my favorite person. I love you so much, that's how I say goodbye how we always said goodbye. Go with God my beautiful queen!!!" she expressed. With information from El financiero, Milenio and El Heraldo de Mexico.