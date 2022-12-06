Tragic news!

Legendary actress Gina Romand has passed away.

“Rest easy, my category blonde,” said her son Gabriel Varela.

These have been terrible days for the entertainment world in Mexico, first with the death, on Friday, November 25, of renowned actor Héctor Bonilla, followed by Jorge Zamora Montalvo (better known as Zamorite) and Alonso Echanove. Now, legendary actress Gina Romand has passed away.

According to El Financiero, just a few days ago, the actress — who was born on February 15, 1938 in Havana, Cuba — was improving little by little after it was reported that she was on the verge of death. “We are moving forward after very difficult times,” said her son Gabriel Varela on social media.

Rest in peace, Gina Romand

Gina’s son announced this unfortunate news on his official Twitter account and reactions were immediate: “With all my pain, I say goodbye to my mother, Gina Romand, who always illuminated my life, now she rests in peace illuminating the sky with her eternal brightness. I will always miss you and love you forever. Rest easy, my category blonde.”

Actress Vanessa Guzmán was one of the first to offer her condolences to Gabriel Varela: “My dear Gabriel!!! I hug your heart, from a distance I shared your Saturday meals… I always admired your mother, it hurts. All my respect for this moment. Kisses, friend.” Meanwhile Chantal Andere expressed herself as follows: “I hug you with all my heart!!! You were an extraordinary son and I am a witness to it. I love you so much.” (Filed Under: Legendary Actress Gina Romand Dies.)