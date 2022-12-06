IT’S OFFICIAL! Shakira and Piqué meet to sign separation agreement! (PHOTOS)
Shakira and Piqué make their separation official. The Colombian singer meets her ex in court. All the details about the former couple!
The international star made a spectacular appearance this morning when going to sign her separation agreement before a judge. Now it is 100% confirmed that Shakira and Gerard Piqué will no longer have anything to do with each other, only their children…
There was so much buzz about Gerard Piqué and Shakira possibly reuniting that media was tracking their every move. Some speculated they would arrive together, however they each arrived to court separately.
When will Shakira leave Spain?
According to reports by Mamarazzis — journalists Laura Fa and Lorena — who have been closely following everything regarding Piqué and Shakira, Shakira is said to have reached an agreement with the footballer.
The Suerte singer apparently told the soccer player that, after the end of their children's December vacations, she would move to live in Miami with them. According to El Periódico, Shakira will be leaving Spain on January 7 or 8.
A surprising reunion
According to Infobae, the former couple met to sign the separation agreement on December 1. The first to appear was Shakira, wearing a black outfit and dark glasses. She looked spectacular as she’s been monopolizing media attention lately.
This agreement was also signed so that there would be no questions about custody of Sasha and Milan, the former couple's children. Reports indicate that the Spanish soccer player agreed to Shakira retaining custody of their children and taking them to live in Miami. However, the soccer superstar can visit them whenever he wants.
All the details about the former couple’s meeting
The celebrities were expected to meet outside the courtroom, however, this did not happen and they arrived separately. It was also announced they spent one hour and a half in courtroom 18.
This is how Shakira faces the duel, next to a handsome man!
Just a few days ago Shakira was caught having an intimate moment in Cantabria, Spain, surfing with her instructor. Univision released photographs where the Loba singer could be seen with an attractive man.
Spanish paparazzi Jordi Martin, explained to El Gordo y la Flaca: "The same one with whom we caught her practicing that sport in the month of June." (WATCH VIDEO HERE).