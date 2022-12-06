Shakira and Piqué make their separation official.

The Colombian singer meets her ex in court.

All the details about the former couple!

The international star made a spectacular appearance this morning when going to sign her separation agreement before a judge. Now it is 100% confirmed that Shakira and Gerard Piqué will no longer have anything to do with each other, only their children…

There was so much buzz about Gerard Piqué and Shakira possibly reuniting that media was tracking their every move. Some speculated they would arrive together, however they each arrived to court separately.

When will Shakira leave Spain?

According to reports by Mamarazzis — journalists Laura Fa and Lorena — who have been closely following everything regarding Piqué and Shakira, Shakira is said to have reached an agreement with the footballer.

The Suerte singer apparently told the soccer player that, after the end of their children's December vacations, she would move to live in Miami with them. According to El Periódico, Shakira will be leaving Spain on January 7 or 8.