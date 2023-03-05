Mhoni Vidente has a terrifying prediction for Pisces

Mhoni Vidente has a terrible prediction for Pisces.

She says that the Devil will be free.

The psychic predicts various attacks around the world. Mhoni predicts something terrifying for Pisces. Once again, the beloved psychic surprised everyone with her new predictions for Pisces. She says tragedies will continue and something terrifying will happen in the coming months, alarming her fans. March has just begun and Mhoni Vidente has some alarming predictions for the coming months. Things are not looking very good, as she drew the Devil card and said that tragedy will hovering over several countries. Mhoni Vidente gives her predictions for Pisces On her official YouTube channel, Mhoni shared a video where she spoke about Pisces and, despite starting with good predictions for this sign, she immediately announced a series of international events that will take place in the coming weeks. The psychic predicts a rebellion of the human race is about to begin that will bring important and unexpected consequences at the international level. These include coups d’état and attacks with military weapons among many other incidents that will impact the world.

Mhoni predicts that something scary will happen in the coming weeks Mhoni Vidente drew the Devil card and said evil will be present in the coming weeks, “The malevolent will be present in the Pisces era, the coups d’état, the attacks, the explosions, bombs and missiles.” “The devil is going to be more present than ever in the age of Pisces and more because it is Lent, so attacks on trains, subways, planes, airports are expected… attacks that are going to be talking about starting a Third World War or definitely start a cataclysm around the whole world,” she added.

Mhoni drew the Devil card Later, Mhoni Vidente said that what something terrifying is coming for different places around the world, “Very shocking things are coming in the era of Pisces in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Europe, Russia, China and above all the countries of Taiwan, North Korea and South Korea. “The Devil card is telling me that the attack on trains, at the airport, on the subway is visualized and that thousands of people will be injured and hundreds killed. The attacks are going to start spinning so that people will be afraid of what could happen and world leaders like the United States, Canada, China, Russia and part of Europe are going to be talking about issues of being on the defensive.”

“The Third World War is almost started” She later pointed out that during the period of Lent and onwards is when you could be seeing all the disasters. “Of destroying any ship that gets into issues of territory. The Third World War has almost started, in the Pisces era it is almost when all the wars begin because that is when God gets closer to the human being and logically Luzbel gets closer.” “We have been touched by the worst era in terms of world leaders, the people most disturbed by power, arrogance and ego have touched us in this era to lead us to a total cataclysm,” said Mhoni Vidente. Finally, she said, “The arrival of the archangel Uriel to the earthly plane will mean the beginning of the apocalypse.”