El Chapo’s lawyer is a singer.

Mariel Miró Colón releases her first single.

She says Joaquín Guzmán Loera and Emma Coronel support her. El Chapo’s lawyer sings! Mariel Miró Colón, who is a lawyer for Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as ‘El Chapo’, has just released her new single, La Abogada. She spoke about her client’s reaction and said he and Emma Coronel support her. Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, is serving a life sentence in a Florence, Colorado prison. El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel, is in the FMC Carswell prison, in Texas. She was sentenced to three years in 2021. EL CHAPO’S LAWYERS SINGS Mariel Miró Colón, joins the music world and fulfills one of her biggest dreams by releasing her first single. It can be found Spotify and other platforms such as YouTube Music or Apple Music. Although El Chapo and his wife Emma Colonel are in the United States, she revealed to EFE that she remains focused on improving the capo’s prison conditions while also pursuing a singing career.

Will Mariel Miró stop representing El Chapo? In an interview with EFE, Mariel Miró declared that she is still a lawyer for Joaquín Guzmán Loera, despite the fact that she is currently focusing on her career as a singer. She pointed out that she is working to improve his conditions in jail. “I am his only lawyer here and I continue with him, working to improve his situation,” said the Puerto Rican, who has a law degree from Hofstra University and a doctorate in criminology.

“Women can do many things” Likewise, she said that she is involved in El Chapo’s case but that does not mean that she is giving up on her dreams and one of her interests was to sing professionally. Mariel Miró insists that women can multitask. “However, that’s not to say that she doesn’t have other interests, and one of them is singing professionally. Women can do many things well and there is nothing that forces us to stay in just one,” Miró Colón said, according to EFE.

El Chapo’s lawyer fulfilling her dreams? Her first single is called La Abogada. It’s a ranchera with traces of a bolero and it’s a song of heartbreak. Miró Colón’s passion for music comes from her father. Her father is a drummer and musical director for Puerto Rican singer Lucecita Benítez. While promoting the song on social media, in interviews and even on the Lo Nuestros red carpet (her first as an artist), Miró Colón takes the opportunity to decry the lack of interest shown by the human rights organizations to advocate for Guzmán’s case.

Is she accusing the government? Miró Colón was part of the team that represented El Chapo Guzmán in the so-called “trial of the century”, which, in July 2019, concluded with a life sentence for the Mexican drug trafficker. The lawyer says that since his imprisonment, El Chapo is being “tortured” by living in isolation in the maximum security prison known as Supermax ADX in Colorado, reported EFE. “We have contacted all of them, but so far none has wanted to support us or have a relationship with us,” she revealed regarding the multiple groups that advocate for the elimination of solitary confinement in prisons, which jurists worldwide have denounced as a violation of human rights.