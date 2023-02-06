Mexican politician and ex-husband of Sherlyn, Gerardo Islas dies

Mexican actress Sherlyn’s ex-husband, Gerard Islas dies.

Sherlyn says a heartfelt goodbye to him.

Gerardo Islas' widow dedicates an emotional message to him. Sherlyn's ex-husband dies. Soap opera actress Sherlyn received sad news. Politician Gerardo Islas, who was married to the Camaleones star for two years has been confirmed. On Thursday, February 2, the death of the 39-year-old Mexican politician was announced. Gerardo Islas died in Spain after suffering a heart attack. He was originally from Puebla, Michoacán. He became well-known because of his relationship with Sherlyn. Gerardo Islas and Sherlyn According to People en Español, Sherlyn met the politician in 2009 thanks to Alejandro Basteri, Luis Miguel's brother, during a public event. Three years later they began dating and eventually got engaged. On September 28, 2013, Sherlyn and Gerardo were civilly married. A year later, on November 15, 2014, the couple had a church wedding but the romance did not last very long, as two years later they separated to give themselves some time and finally divorced.

Sherlyn's ex-husband, politician Gerardo Islas, dies Gerardo Islas Maldonado passed away on Thursday, February 2 at the age of 39. Mexican politician Javier Lozano confirmed the sad loss on Twitter with a heartfelt message accompanied by a photograph of Sherlyn's ex-husband. "My condolences and a big hug to family, friends and colleagues," wrote the politician after confirming the sad death of Gerardo Islas in Spain. He was not the only one to speak about the death, Sherlyn herself offered her condolences.

The Mexican actress pays tribute to her ex with an emotional message On her official Instagram stories, the Mexican actress shared a short and sweet message dedicated to her ex-husband, who recently passed away. The Una Familia con Suerte actres said goodbye to Gerardo Islas with an image of a mourning bow. "This is hard news to believe, for all the moments lived and the dreams shared… Thank you @gerislas, have a good trip! My condolences to your family and friends," Sherlyn shared.

Gerardo Islas’ widow, Claudia Wade, bids farewell to her husband in a moving message His current wife, Claudia Wade, also shared a loving farewell to Gerardo Islas, “Your children will grow up knowing that they had the best dad and we will tell them so many stories about you that will always make them feel proud of you. Thank you for being my best friend and my confidant in so many crazy things we did. I love you,” she wrote. On Instagram stories she shared a photograph of her wedding day with the phrase, “We will never forget you,” followed by the emotional message. But that was not all, as Claudia Wade shared the various condolences that great friends of both her and Gerardo Islas posted on her social networks. RIP.