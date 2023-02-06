Piqué leaks a WhatsApp chat with his friends and is ridiculed (PHOTO)

Piqué is in everyone’s sights after leaking a WhatsApp chat with his friends.

Did his prank get out of hand?

Gerard Piqué gets his friends in trouble.

The former Barcelona player can’t stop giving people a reason to talk about him. This time it’s not because of some new rumor about his breakup with Shakira or new details of his romance with Clara Chía. It’s about Piqué, himself, because he leaked a WhatsApp chat with his friends.

According to OK Diario, Gerard Piqué is in the middle of a new controversy. However, it has nothing to do with his divorce, his company Kosmos, or even his relationship with Clara Chía Martí.

Piqué leaks a WhatsApp chat with friends and is ridiculed

What has everyone talking about the Spanish athlete now is his recent Twitter post where he leaked conversations with his close group of friends. Unfortunately for him, people thought he was being ridiculous.

In his most recent tweet, Piqué shared a conversation with the group of presidents of the Kings League, a soccer league where the leaders are streamers and some former retired teammates such as Kun Agüero or Iker Carillas. Shakira’s ex is the Managing Director.