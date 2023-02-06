Piqué leaks a WhatsApp chat with his friends and is ridiculed (PHOTO)
The former Barcelona player can’t stop giving people a reason to talk about him. This time it’s not because of some new rumor about his breakup with Shakira or new details of his romance with Clara Chía. It’s about Piqué, himself, because he leaked a WhatsApp chat with his friends.
According to OK Diario, Gerard Piqué is in the middle of a new controversy. However, it has nothing to do with his divorce, his company Kosmos, or even his relationship with Clara Chía Martí.
Piqué leaks a WhatsApp chat with friends and is ridiculed
What has everyone talking about the Spanish athlete now is his recent Twitter post where he leaked conversations with his close group of friends. Unfortunately for him, people thought he was being ridiculous.
In his most recent tweet, Piqué shared a conversation with the group of presidents of the Kings League, a soccer league where the leaders are streamers and some former retired teammates such as Kun Agüero or Iker Carillas. Shakira’s ex is the Managing Director.
Piqué exposed a situation that happened with his ‘presidents’
The stars of the scandal that has riveted social media are former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas and Gerard Piqué. Well, the father of Sasha and Milan wanted to expose Casillas’ error but did he end up making a fool of himself?
It all starts with an audio recording that Piqué sent to the group of presidents that lasted two minutes and nine seconds, possibly to give a new league announcement. The audio was sent at 18:04 that same afternoon.
Iker Casillas was very confused
Upon receiving the message, Iker Casillas thought that 18:04 was the length of the audio and he protested having to listen to such a long message: “18 minutes? Capture and publish for God’s sake,” the goalkeeper responded.
Streamer and content creator Perxita answered Iker quickly: “It’s 6:00 p.m., wake up. The minutes are those on the left.” Immediately, Casillas realized his mistake and said: “Oh shut up, it’s true.”
Did Piqué expose his friend and make a fool of himself?
Finally, Piqué, decided to share the messages with his millions of followers on Twitter. In the screenshot, you can see how Piqué mockingly says: “The mother who gave birth to me (la madre que me parió), what I’m going to capture is your comment.”
Quickly, people left comments about Casillas’ mistake in the WhatsApp group, and now there are hundreds of responses to Piqué’s post criticizing him for exposing his colleague in this way.