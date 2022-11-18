Sherlyn grieves the death of her dog
Sherlyn shares sad news on social media. The actress grieves the death of her dog. "You accompanied me the last 7 years of my life," she said.
“Today I have to say goodbye to you.” Mexican actress and singer Sherlyn González, known simply as Sherlyn, shared sad news on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 4 million followers. Her dog, whom she called La Neni Boo has died.
According to Quién, in February of last year the young artist suffered the loss of one of her best friends, Sergio Díaz. He passed away from an illness that he had suffered for several months and that was complicated by Covid.
With a video lasting just a few seconds, Sherlyn and her little son André said goodbye to her beloved dog, who even had her own Instagram account. She was about to hit 5,000 followers. In the background, the song Slipping through my fingers by Ethan Hodges is heard.
“Thank you my @laneniboo for these years of so much happiness, you accompanied me the last 7 years of my life, at the moment of rethinking my life, of loving myself again and embracing the woman that I am, by your side we rethink the family, a very long night with you by my side, my fear was removed and I made the most important decision of my life: to be the mother of a human baby this time.”
“You eased the heart of the entire family”
In another part of this message, Sherlyn said: “We live with jealousy of becoming the older sister, we both grew in love and patience, you soothed the heart of the entire family with your little fan tail and your cold nose.”
“You accompanied my mother’s heart with so much love and loyalty, we saw Diego grow, we saw André grow and today I have to say goodbye to you and I just want you to know that we will always love you, my Neni Azul. See you over the rainbow bridge.”
Fans offer Sherlyn condolences
One of the first personalities to react to this sad news was actress Geraldine Bazán, who limited herself to telling Sherlyn: “Coma,” accompanied by three red heart emojis. For her part, host and influencer Shanik Aspe said: “My Sher, I send you a big, big hug.” Some fans also offered their condolences.
Just a few days ago, the young artist confessed that some of her son’s clothes are not exactly new: “The clothes of André’s friends and cousins pass into André’s hands. I am completely in favor of recycling clothes,” she said. TO SEE THE VIDEO WITH WHICH SHERLYN SAYS GOODBYE TO HER DOG, CLICK HERE