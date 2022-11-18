Sherlyn shares sad news on social media.

The actress grieves the death of her dog.

“You accompanied me the last 7 years of my life,” she said.

“Today I have to say goodbye to you.” Mexican actress and singer Sherlyn González, known simply as Sherlyn, shared sad news on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 4 million followers. Her dog, whom she called La Neni Boo has died.

According to Quién, in February of last year the young artist suffered the loss of one of her best friends, Sergio Díaz. He passed away from an illness that he had suffered for several months and that was complicated by Covid.

“You accompanied me the last 7 years of my life”

With a video lasting just a few seconds, Sherlyn and her little son André said goodbye to her beloved dog, who even had her own Instagram account. She was about to hit 5,000 followers. In the background, the song Slipping through my fingers by Ethan Hodges is heard.

“Thank you my @laneniboo for these years of so much happiness, you accompanied me the last 7 years of my life, at the moment of rethinking my life, of loving myself again and embracing the woman that I am, by your side we rethink the family, a very long night with you by my side, my fear was removed and I made the most important decision of my life: to be the mother of a human baby this time.”