Are Melania and Donald Trump heading for divorce?

Last week Donald Trump made headlines again when he was indicted by a New York grand jury. On Tuesday the former president turned himself in to authorities. Now the legal process is underway.
His charges stem from payments he made to an adult film actress so she would deny that they had had an intimate encounter. Trump called this a witch hunt and insisted it’s to prevent him from running in 2024.
Shortly after being indicted, Trump released a statement in which he said: “This is political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level in history.” He has insisted all along that he is innocent.
He continued, “From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as President of the United States, the radical left-Democrats — the enemy of hard-working men and women in this Country — have been engaged in a Witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”
Melania claimed to be unbothered by Trump’s infidelity
The former first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has said she has “much more important things” to think about than her husband’s alleged infidelities and said that, despite the rumors, they are not headed for divorce.
“I’m a mother and first lady, so I have much more important matters to think about,” Melania responded when ABC News asked Trump’s alleged affairs.
Donald and Melania Trump lead separate lives and some people believe they may be headed for divorce, inside sources told The Mirror. After the tycoon turned himself in, they could face more trouble.
With a porn star and a Playboy model alleging affairs with her husband, Melania’s lack of public support for Donald did not go unnoticed as he appeared before a judge in his historic court hearing.
Melania Trump has stayed out of the public eye
Sources say the couple, while living together in Mar-A-Lago, lead separate lives, only coming together for the occasional dinner at their Palm Beach mansion. “Their paths hardly cross,” a source said. “Melania is no different from any woman. To have her husband accused of cheating on her not just once but twice is extremely disturbing.”
While it’s not uncommon for former first ladies to step back from public life after leaving the White House, the extent of Melania’s disappearance has sparked curiosity and speculation about the state of their marriage.