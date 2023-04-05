Are Melania and Donald Trump heading for divorce?

Donald Trump turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Last week Donald Trump made headlines again when he was indicted by a New York grand jury. On Tuesday the former president turned himself in to authorities. Now the legal process is underway.

His charges stem from payments he made to an adult film actress so she would deny that they had had an intimate encounter. Trump called this a witch hunt and insisted it’s to prevent him from running in 2024.

Trump says it’s a witch hunt!

Shortly after being indicted, Trump released a statement in which he said: “This is political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level in history.” He has insisted all along that he is innocent.

He continued, “From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as President of the United States, the radical left-Democrats — the enemy of hard-working men and women in this Country — have been engaged in a Witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”