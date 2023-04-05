Colombia evacuates families near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Authorities are evacuating residents near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

State agencies remain on alert.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano in Colombia is active.

Colombian authorities confirmed that they remain on alert due to increased activity in the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. According to The Associated Press, the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in Colombia rose on Friday and they warned of possible evacuations.

The volcano is located at 5,321 meters above sea level on the axis of the country’s central mountain range and on the border between the departments of Tolima and Caldas. It has a glacial mass, so its activity can generate sudden thaws.

Colombia on alert for increased activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) asked the local authorities that are within the area of ​​influence of the volcano to prepare for an eventual emergency by adapting marked evacuation routes and meeting points for the population.

In recent days the level of activity of the volcano was yellow, a category that indicates changes in its behavior that include ash emissions, earthquakes, noise and odors of volcanic gases. Now it has been raised to orange, which indicates that an eruption is likely in a matter of days or weeks.