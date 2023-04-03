Trump is running for reelection in 2024.

It’s reported that Trump asked advisors to draw up plans for attacking Mexico.

Is he serious?

Does Trump want to attack Mexico if he’s reelected? Since Donald Trump began running for president in 2016, he has made it clear that he is not a fan of Mexico. The former president was widely hated by Mexicans and the Latin American community for his many racist comments.

Now as the violence involving drug cartels in Mexico worsens, some Republican members of Congress have been pushing to use the US military to combat them in Mexico. However, the Mexican president assured that this will never happen.

Trump wants to be president again!

The former president has begun campaigning for reelection in 2024 after having lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. This comes on the heels of the Republicans’ disappointing showing in the midterms. Other Republicans who are running include former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Donald Trump is once again kicking off his run for the White House by bashing Mexico. Rolling Stone magazine reported that the Republican candidate has asked his political advisers for a variety of military options.