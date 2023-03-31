Stormy Daniels breaks her silence after Trump’s indictment

Stormy Daniels speaks publicly after Trump’s indictment.

She says she appreciates the support she is receiving from fans.

Donald Trump was indicted on charges relating to hush money payments to her.

STORMY DANIELS BREAKS HER SILENCE! The adult film actress broke her silence after it was reported that a New York grand jury indicted former US President Donald Trump. Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received money from Trump to buy her silence about a sexual encounter, has been in the eye of the hurricane.

Donald Trump was notified before the indictment by the Manhattan grand jury and said that he is facing more than 30 charges. At the moment, the former Republican president is claiming he’s innocent.

STORMY DANIELS BREAKS HER SILENCE

Adult film star Stormy Daniels spoke publicly after new broke of Donald Trump’s indictment. In a tweet, she thanked her fans for their support.

Thank you all for your support and love! I have so many messages I can’t reply… I don’t want to spill my #Teamstormy champagne either! Merchandise/autograph orders are coming in too! Thanks for that too, but please wait a few more days for shipping.”