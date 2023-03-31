Stormy Daniels breaks her silence after Trump’s indictment
Stormy Daniels speaks publicly after Trump's indictment. She says she appreciates the support she is receiving from fans.
- Stormy Daniels speaks publicly after Trump’s indictment.
- She says she appreciates the support she is receiving from fans.
- Donald Trump was indicted on charges relating to hush money payments to her.
STORMY DANIELS BREAKS HER SILENCE! The adult film actress broke her silence after it was reported that a New York grand jury indicted former US President Donald Trump. Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received money from Trump to buy her silence about a sexual encounter, has been in the eye of the hurricane.
Donald Trump was notified before the indictment by the Manhattan grand jury and said that he is facing more than 30 charges. At the moment, the former Republican president is claiming he’s innocent.
STORMY DANIELS BREAKS HER SILENCE
Adult film star Stormy Daniels spoke publicly after new broke of Donald Trump’s indictment. In a tweet, she thanked her fans for their support.
Thank you all for your support and love! I have so many messages I can’t reply… I don’t want to spill my #Teamstormy champagne either! Merchandise/autograph orders are coming in too! Thanks for that too, but please wait a few more days for shipping.”
Why did Trump pay Daniels?
The grand jury spent weeks meeting secretly to hear evidence of Trump’s involvement in a 2016 $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The money was to prevent her from going public about a sexual encounter she allegedly had with him years earlier, according to the AP.
More than 30 charges remained sealed Thursday night, but the investigation focused on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter, according to The Associated Press.
Was Stormy Daniels the only woman Trump allegedly paid off?
After claiming payments made to Daniels were legal expenses, it was revealed that she was not the only woman who Trump had allegedly paid to remain silent about past sexual encounters.
In early 2016, Cohen also arranged for former Playboy model Karen McDougal to receive a $150,000 payment from the publisher of The National Enquirer in a dubious journalistic practice known as “catch and kill”.
Was Trump the only person involved in the hush payments?
After Trump denied having sexual relations with these two women, his former lawyer Michael Cohen went public. Trump continued insisting “they were lies.” But the Manhattan grand jury found enough evidence to indict him.
Cohen’s reimbursement from Daniels’ payment was apparently “grossed up” by Trump’s company to defray tax payments, according to federal prosecutors who filed criminal charges against the lawyer in connection with the payments in 2018. Cohen received $360,000, plus a $60,000 bonus, for a total of $420,000, according to the AP.