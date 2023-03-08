María Celeste Arrarás turns down a lucrative offer.

She shared the news on social media.

“It doesn’t seem right to me to receive money,” said the journalist. Puerto Rican journalist María Celeste Arrarás, confirmed that she turned down a lucrative offer which many would have taken. On social media, the reporter said she felt “that it was not correct” to get money that way. This puts her back in the eye of the hurricane because a couple of months ago she complained about Twitter’s new subscription cost, stating that she refused to pay for the blue checkmark. Given these statements, some people called her bitter. MARÍA CELESTE REJECTS LUCRATIVE OFFER Popular journalist María Celeste Arrarás shared with her Instagram followers that she decided to reject a lucrative offer from the platform. In a long post the CNN en Español reporter said she had been invited to charge for her posts. “The new modality of social media, such as Instagram, is to sell ‘stars’ to users so that they give them to their favorite celebrities. I recently received notification that I am one of the ‘celebrities’ that qualifies to start monetizing with these ‘stars’, something that I am NOT going to do,” explained María Celeste.

“It doesn’t seem right” In the post, she emphasized that if she received money in this way, she would feel wrong because for years she has been generating content on social media without expecting anything in return. Although, of course, she stressed that if any public figure decides to accept the offer, they shouldn’t be judged. “It doesn’t seem right to me to receive money for posting the same things that I have been posting for years. If other people want to do it, that is their prerogative, and I don’t criticize it, but in my case I feel that I would be taking advantage of you who do me the honor of supporting me and following me every day,” said journalist María Celeste.

“I don’t want to put myself in that situation” In addition, she pointed out that accepting this type of financial offer would be “committing” to producing content in order to make a profit. María Celeste stated that she does not intend to do this. She also criticizes Instagram monetizing everything. “I don’t want our relationship to change. I don’t want to put myself in the position of forcing myself to produce content to generate more stars. I am not going to give virtual stars to anyone either. This networking thing is more and more a business that takes away the charm of what began as a way to connect for free and spontaneously,” she posted.

What is the offer? Lastly, the CNN journalist declared that part of the social network’s charm is that it allowed people to communicate spontaneously and for free. Now it’s becoming more of a business. She decided to show the message from Instagram and how this new feature works. “Today, we’re expanding giveaways on Instagram to more creators in the US, giving you a way to easily start earning money from your audience. We started testing giveaways on Instagram in November, allowing followers to show their appreciation through direct monetary support. You can receive gifts from followers who buy them directly in the Instagram application using Stars,” she shared.

“That’s why I admire your work” María Celeste’s followers said they are very proud of the work that the journalist does and pointed out that she is an “upstanding” person, which is why she has earned the love, trust and affection of the people who follow her. “That’s why I admire your work and follow your readings and educational videos. Thank you for being that firm and clear woman. Happy Women’s Month.” “María Celeste is an irreproachable woman, that’s why I follow her and I’m her fan.” “Totally agree, also your work and career is that of a journalist.” “I think it’s very honest of your part.”