Actor Ignacio López Tarso is hospitalized (PHOTOS)
98-year-old actor Ignacio López Tarso is hospitalized. The legendary Mexican actor was rushed to the hospital. What happened to him?
- Actor Ignacio López Tarso is hospitalized.
- The legendary actor was rushed to the hospital.
- What happened to him?
Various Mexican media reported that legendary actor Ignacio López Tarso had been rushed to the hospital due to health problems. Given the actor’s age they didn’t want to take any chances. So is his condition serious?
NMas reported what happened to the 98-year-old actor who has always been quite strong and active. He recently appeared on the latest season of the Televisa comedy show, Vecinos.
Ignacio López Tarso is hospitalized
Ignacio López Tarso had complications typical of his age, since at 98 he has to be extremely careful about his temperature and his diet. It was precisely these two issues that, according to reports, caused him to decline.
The actor has been hospitalized in the intermediate therapy area since Friday, March 3. He was admitted with pneumonia and intestinal occlusion, for which he must be monitored by specialists for at least a few days.
The 98-year-old actor’s health problems
Ignacio López Tarso suffers from pneumonia, for which he will remain under observation for several day. The actor’s assistant, Lulú Mogollón, reported to the media about what had happened to the legendary actor.
López Tarso’s spokeswoman explained that they did not realize the actor was suffering from pneumonia. The family doctor decided that he needed to go to the hospital and he was immediately admitted. So far he is progressing nicely.
Is Ignacio López Tarso’s condition serious?
The actor’s spokesperson and assistant said: “He’s well treated, he’s progressing favorably as the doctors said. It’s not serious and that for everyone is very good. Due to his age, the doctors have him in intermediate therapy.”
On January 15 the actor turned 98 years old and he has not stopped working on television, cinema and even theater. He is a legend so it is hoped that he will be able to recover fully and continue working.