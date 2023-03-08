Actor Ignacio López Tarso is hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Actor Ignacio López Tarso is hospitalized.

The legendary actor was rushed to the hospital.

What happened to him?

Various Mexican media reported that legendary actor Ignacio López Tarso had been rushed to the hospital due to health problems. Given the actor’s age they didn’t want to take any chances. So is his condition serious?

NMas reported what happened to the 98-year-old actor who has always been quite strong and active. He recently appeared on the latest season of the Televisa comedy show, Vecinos.

Ignacio López Tarso is hospitalized

Ignacio López Tarso had complications typical of his age, since at 98 he has to be extremely careful about his temperature and his diet. It was precisely these two issues that, according to reports, caused him to decline.

The actor has been hospitalized in the intermediate therapy area since Friday, March 3. He was admitted with pneumonia and intestinal occlusion, for which he must be monitored by specialists for at least a few days.