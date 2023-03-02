Fernando del Rincón addresses rumors he has health problems

News host Fernando del Rincón made an important announcement.

Where did the rumors about his health come from?

Fernando sends a message.

Journalist Fernando del Rincón has almost 2 million followers on Instagram and a loyal television audience. Since he first appeared on CNN en Español a few years ago, viewers have not stopped following him.

Fernando shared a video on social media where he’s exercising and you can see his leg muscles. People are always commenting on his physique.

Does Fernando del Rincón have health problems?

The Mexican journalist began to receive messages asking about his health. On some of his Instagram posts, people were asking how he’s doing which seemed to worry Fernando del Rincón so he decided to answer them.

“Fernando, how are you doing with your health? Those of us who love you send you blessings and immense wishes for recovery.” “Take care, health, recover.” “May God grant you good health and a speedy recovery,” were a few of the comments.