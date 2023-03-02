Fernando del Rincón addresses rumors he has health problems
News host Fernando del Rincón made an important announcement. Where did the rumors about his health come from? Fernando sends a message.
- News host Fernando del Rincón made an important announcement.
- Where did the rumors about his health come from?
- Fernando sends a message.
Journalist Fernando del Rincón has almost 2 million followers on Instagram and a loyal television audience. Since he first appeared on CNN en Español a few years ago, viewers have not stopped following him.
Fernando shared a video on social media where he’s exercising and you can see his leg muscles. People are always commenting on his physique.
Does Fernando del Rincón have health problems?
The Mexican journalist began to receive messages asking about his health. On some of his Instagram posts, people were asking how he’s doing which seemed to worry Fernando del Rincón so he decided to answer them.
“Fernando, how are you doing with your health? Those of us who love you send you blessings and immense wishes for recovery.” “Take care, health, recover.” “May God grant you good health and a speedy recovery,” were a few of the comments.
The host clears up rumors about his health
The Emmy winner shared a video on Instagram accompanied by a statement that made it very clear Fernando del Rincón is in perfect health and does not have any ailments.
“I don’t know where certain concern about my health came from. Thanks a million for the messages. But I tell you something, I’m better than ever, 1000%. Proof here! Again, thanks anyway.”
Fernando del Rincón is in great shape
This post shows the 53-year-old journalists followers that age is just a number and that he is in great shape. Clearly, the compliments were not long in coming and even his wife weighed in. She was not going to miss the opportunity to make it clear who she is.
“Better than ever my honey. Let’s continue and may God continue to accompany you in all my champion of champions,” commented Venezuelan actress Jullye Giliberti. She got some responses supporting her marriage.
Compliments in the comments
“Because when you start to worry about physical health, you are what you eat in that spiritual process of knowledge, you are one more that unconsciously prepares for the welcome planetary change!”
“You are as you want, cool.” “I congratulate you, it is necessary to maintain your muscles, feel and look good.” “Oh, but you are well.” “You look very good at your age,” the compliments poured in.