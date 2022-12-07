A man spent more than five hours inside a body bag after he was mistakenly pronounced dead.

The hospital issued a death certificate.

He was discovered by mortuary workers.

A man spent more than five hours inside a body bag after he was pronounced dead by a doctor in the hospital. A terrified mortuary worker discovered him alive in an incident that has filled a community with terror. His family was already preparing for his funeral that same day.

November 29 was not a good day for 62-year-old José Ribeiro da Silva and his family. To tell the truth, it was a literal nightmare because the doctors at the Centro-Norte State Hospital in Goiano, in Brazil, pronounced him dead of complications from oral cancer.

LIKE A HORROR MOVIE

According to the medical report, the doctor who was treating the victim for his illness believed he had stopped breathing. However, he failed to notice the man was breathing through a tracheotomy tube in his throat.

Da Silva’s sister, Aparecida, said that his body was handed over to them at 8 pm so that they could begin the funeral preparations. That was when the horror began.