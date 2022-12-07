Man spends 5 hours inside a body bag after doctor mistakenly declares him dead
A man spent more than five hours inside a body bag after he was mistakenly pronounced dead. He was discovered by mortuary workers.
A man spent more than five hours inside a body bag after he was pronounced dead by a doctor in the hospital. A terrified mortuary worker discovered him alive in an incident that has filled a community with terror. His family was already preparing for his funeral that same day.
November 29 was not a good day for 62-year-old José Ribeiro da Silva and his family. To tell the truth, it was a literal nightmare because the doctors at the Centro-Norte State Hospital in Goiano, in Brazil, pronounced him dead of complications from oral cancer.
LIKE A HORROR MOVIE
According to the medical report, the doctor who was treating the victim for his illness believed he had stopped breathing. However, he failed to notice the man was breathing through a tracheotomy tube in his throat.
Da Silva’s sister, Aparecida, said that his body was handed over to them at 8 pm so that they could begin the funeral preparations. That was when the horror began.
TERRIFIED MORTUARY WORKER
Da Silva was sent to a funeral home which was located more than 62 miles away in the municipality of Rialma and that was when the horrendous discovery that he had been put inside the bag while still alive was made.
Around one in the morning, a mortuary employee opened the bag and was terrified to see da Silva's eyes were open and he was struggling to breathe.
AUTHORITIES WERE ALERTED
After confirming that he had vital signs, the funeral home staff notified emergency services to come and help da Silva. No one could believe it, least of all his family who they called as soon as they realized the terrible mistake.
"It's unbelievable what happened, my brother spent five hours in a plastic bag, cold," said his sister Aparecida, who filed a complaint with the police on November 30. "Such a situation is totally unacceptable. The funeral home worker called me, desperately asking me to go there, that my brother was alive," she added.
POLICE INVESTIGATE
The preliminary investigations found that the doctor who declared José Ribeiro da Silva dead mistakenly thought he had stopped breathing because of a tracheotomy tube that had been inserted.
The hospital reported that the doctor was discharged and the technical director of the hospital traveled to Rialma to support José's relatives. Officials began an investigation into the pre-mortem mishap. With information from New York Post, SBT News and ABC.es.