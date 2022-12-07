What did iconic actress Kirstie Alley die of? Her cause of death is revealed

Beloved actress Kirstie Alley dies.

Her cause of death is revealed.

She is remembered for Cheers and Look Who’s Talking. The year 2022 has brought many deaths in the entertainment world. We’ve lost beloved singers and actors from television and movies. Yesterday it was announced that iconic actress Kirstie Alley, remembered for her role in the film Look Who’s Talking with John Travolta, died at the age of 71, after a short battle with cancer. Now more details about her cause of death have come to light. Iconic actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 Famous for her roles in romantic comedies, Alley gradually carved out a place for herself in the hearts of audiences and won them over with her beauty. Her comedic timing was obvious in films like Look Who’s Talking, It Takes Two and Drop Dead Gorgeous, to mention a few. Kirstie Alley’s son, William “True” Stevenson, 30, and her daughter Lillie Price Stevenson, 28, announced the tragic news in a statement on social media, according to the New York Post. Filed Under: Kirstie Alley Cause of Death

What did Kirstie Alley die of? “To all our friends far and wide around the world: We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement began. According to People, a spokeswoman for the beloved actress confirmed the true cause of Kirstie Alley’s death. According to a source, she was diagnosed with colon cancer not long before passing away at the age of 71. Filed Under: Cause of Death Kirstie Alley.

How Kirstie Alley died It was known that the actress had been battling cancer but her representative later confirmed she was suffering from colon cancer. Her family gave a statement confirming that the Cheers star had been battling cancer. “She was surrounded by her closest family and she fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her never-ending joie de vivre and the adventures to come. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother,” the statement noted according to the Daily Mail. Filed Under: Kirstie Alley Cause of Death

Kirstie Alley’s family remembers her with deep love It was revealed Kirstie Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center located in Tampa, Florida before her untimely death. The actress’s children recalled how “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.” Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she played Rebecca Howe on NBC’s Cheers, for which she won a Best Actress Golden Globe and an Emmy in the same category.