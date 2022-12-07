John Travolta says goodbye to actress Kirstie Alley.

He said goodbye to his friend and costar on Instagram.

“I love you, Kirstie,” he wrote. BITTER GOODBYE! After news of the death of actress Kirstie Alley, at 71 years of age, actor John Travolta says farewell to his friend and costar in a touching Instagram post. The actor worked alongside Alley in the movie Look Who’s Talking in 1989 and they remained friends. Alley’s death was announced in a post by her children who said that her sudden death came after a short battle with cancer. In the statement, they said they were by her side when she passed. JOHN TRAVOLTA SAYS GOODBYE TO KIRSTIE ALLEY John Travolta said goodbye to his friend and colleague, Kirstie Alley in an Instagram post. The 71-year-old actress passed away from cancer on Monday according to a statement from her children. Travolta did not hesitate to honor his good friend. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” Travolta wrote in the post that he shared with his followers on Instagram. He also shared photos of Alley wearing a white dress and one of them together at the premiere of Look Who’s Talking.

Her “greatest love” Kirstie Alley shared that Travolta was her “greatest love” in a revealing interview in 2012. On that occasion, she declared that she had a very special relationship with the actor and said she felt deeply attracted to him when they were filming Look Who’s Talking. “Believe me, it took everything I had inside, outside, whatever, to not run off and marry John and be with John for the rest of my life,” Alley said in an interview with Good Morning America, according to Reuters. On that occasion, the actress also spoke about rumors of Travolta’s sexual orientation, saying: “I know John with all my heart and soul. He’s not gay.”

What happened to Kirstie Alley? In a post shared by the actress's children, it was revealed that Alley lost her life after an arduous battle with cancer. According to the statements, she was recently diagnosed and had been receiving treatment. She died surrounded by her family. "To all our friends around the world: We are saddened to announce that our amazing, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and she fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures the future holds," Kirstie Alley's children shared.

A battle with cancer? Lastly, her children thanked the medical team that cared for Alley as she battled cancer. Likewise, they appreciated the expressions of affection from their mother's fans and asked for respect for their privacy in this difficult time. "We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother's enthusiasm and passion for life, her children, her grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy of creating, were unparalleled and inspire us to live life to the fullest, just as she did."