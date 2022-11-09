Ariadna Fernanda López’s accused murderer turns himself in days after attending her funeral

The man accused of murdering Ariadna Fernanda turns himself in.

Rautel “N” says that he’s innocent and that he did not kill her.

The suspect attended Ariadna Fernanda’s funeral. Days ago it was announced that the body of the young Ariadna Fernanda had been found on October 31 on a highway in the municipality of Tepoztlán in the Mexican state of Morelos. Now, seven days after the discovery, her alleged murderer does something surprising. Ariadna Fernanda, 27, left a bar located in the famous Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City. According to various media, the young woman got in a taxi to go home but never arrived. Her body was found by cyclists who stopped to get water. They called the authorities. Ariadna Fernanda López’s murder shocked Mexico The murder of Ariadna Fernanda López Díaz has sparked great controversy in Mexico due to the mystery of how she died. And now new details regarding her accused murderer have come to light as it’s reported that he has turned himself in to the authorities. The investigation into Ariadna Fernanda’s death began immediately. Witnesses said she disappeared after calling a taxi. The Capital Prosecutor’s Office initiated the corresponding investigations and carried out the young woman’s autopsy. Filed as: Ariadna Fernanda’s accused murderer

Ariadna Fernanda’s accused murderer turns himself in to the authorities Now it has been reported that Rautel “N”, the main suspect in the death of the young Mexican woman, turned himself in 560 miles from the capital, in Nuevo León, early on Monday. Shortly he is expected to be transferred to the place where he is wanted by the authorities. Rautel went to the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicides and Crimes against Women in Nuevo León to surrender voluntarily. He did this after learning about an arrest warrant issued against him by a Mexico City judge. However, he insisted in the presence of several media outlets that he is innocent, according to Infobae. Filed as: Ariadna Fernanda’s accused murderer

“I am innocent of what I am accused of and I did not kill her” “I am innocent of what I am accused of and I did not kill her. That is why I have come to face justice … I trust in God who knows I am innocent,” the main suspect in the 27-year-old’s murder told Telediario and other media who were on the scene. It was also revealed that Rautel attended Ariadna’s funeral, which took place on November 3. It was there that he revealed that they were first in a bar called Fisher’s and then they went to an apartment, but he did not give details about what what happened there. Filed as: Ariadna Fernanda’s accused murderer

Rautel “N” attended Ariadna’s funeral “Yesterday I went to testify together with my girlfriend, who was with me all this time. And the truth is that we were the first, so to speak, to be there to testify. I mean, I have nothing to hide. The truth is that they count on me to do things right,” said the man. SEE THE VIDEO HERE. Also his girlfriend, Vanessa “N” is on the list of suspects in the murder of Ariadna Fernanda López and was apprehended on Sunday morning in the municipality of Ecatepec, according to Univision. Meanwhile Infobae confirmed the presence of the alleged murderer at the Prosecutor’s Office. Aristegui Noticias confirmed the statements made by Rautel “N”. Filed as: Ariadna Fernanda’s accused murderer