Veterans Day 2022: FREE meals, coffee and desserts

VETERANS’ DAY 2022. Since 1919, Veterans Day is celebrated every year in the United States. It’s a day to honor veterans —men and women who have served in the US Armed Forces.

Veterans Day is celebrated every year on November 11 and this year will be no exception. On this day, many restaurants thank veterans for their service with discounts on coffee, meals and desserts.

Veterans Day 2022: FREE coffee, meals and desserts

Here are some of the freebees you can take advantage of on Veterans Day if you served your country. At 7-Eleven you can enjoy a free coffee or a Big Gulp on November 11, although you will have to download the 7-Eleven app and register to get the promotion.

At Applebee’s, veterans and active duty military who wear their IDs will be able to get a free meal from a select menu, while at Dunkin Donuts all over the country they can enjoy a free donut. Ikea is also offering a free meal, but remember it requires a military ID!