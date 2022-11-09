Veterans Day 2022: FREE meals, coffee and desserts
Veterans Day has been celebrated in the US since 1919. Many restaurants thank veterans for their service with discounts and giveaways.
VETERANS’ DAY 2022. Since 1919, Veterans Day is celebrated every year in the United States. It’s a day to honor veterans —men and women who have served in the US Armed Forces.
Veterans Day is celebrated every year on November 11 and this year will be no exception. On this day, many restaurants thank veterans for their service with discounts on coffee, meals and desserts.
Here are some of the freebees you can take advantage of on Veterans Day if you served your country. At 7-Eleven you can enjoy a free coffee or a Big Gulp on November 11, although you will have to download the 7-Eleven app and register to get the promotion.
At Applebee’s, veterans and active duty military who wear their IDs will be able to get a free meal from a select menu, while at Dunkin Donuts all over the country they can enjoy a free donut. Ikea is also offering a free meal, but remember it requires a military ID!
Chicken wings and pizza
On November 11, at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the country, veterans and active duty military who order dinner or takeout can also receive a free order of boneless chicken wings and fries.
Meanwhile at California Pizza Kitchen, on November 8-10, 2022, veterans and active duty military with valid ID will be able to order in or take out a free meal and a non-alcoholic drink from a pre-selected menu.
Free coffee and breakfast
Chick-fil-A will have specials or discounts for veterans on November 11, 2022, but only select locations will participate, so check with your local Chick-fil-A first. If you have your military ID handy, at Denny’s you can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.
Veterans will also be able to get free red, white and blueberry pancakes at any IHOP across the country from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day. In some Starbucks stores, military, reservists, veterans and even their spouses can enjoy a free hot coffee (12 ounces). Meanwhile at Wendy’s they can get a free small breakfast.
What is Veterans Day?
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson declared Armistice Day to honor the fallen soldiers of World War I. However, after World War II, veteran Raymond Weeks suggested that the day should celebrate all veterans, not just those who had lost their lives. That’s how it came to be called Veterans Day, according to The Economic Times.
Veterans Day should not be confused with Memorial Day. Although both pay tribute to the US military, in the first we celebrate all those alive or dead who have served, while the second is a tribute to those who lost their lives on the battlefield.