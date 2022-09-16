Charles III was crowned King last Saturday.

Now a man claims to be the illegitimate son of Charles and Camilla.

He has said that he will request a DNA test in court. DOES THE KING HAVE A THIRD SON? Charles III was crowned King of England just last Saturday, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. It seems that scandal has not waited to knock on his door and now a man who claims to be the son of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla has said that he will demand a DNA test. Simon Dorante-Day, an older man from Queensland, Australia, says that he is the illegitimate son of King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla. He plans to take them to court to demand a DNA test to prove it, according to 7 News Australia. Man who claims to be the son of King Charles will demand a DNA test Dorante-Day says that after decades of research, he has concluded that he may have been conceived by the king and queen in 1965 during a trip to Australia. At that time, Charles was 17 years old and Camila was 18. The Australian man holds onto his theory despite reports suggesting that the couple only met in 1970, five years later. Still, Dorante-Day says that he is the son of the king and that he was adopted when he was eight months old in Portsmouth, UK.

Is Charles’ paternity being questioned? The 56-year-old man, who regularly posts photos on Facebook showing his resemblance, and that of his children to the royal family, told local media that he has already spoken with a judge and a lawyer about the possibility of presenting a case to determine the paternity of King Charles. In fact, what worried him was whether his status as a king might hinder the process. “There has been a discussion there between a judge and myself and a lawyer about Charles’ legal position and whether the monarch is protected by law or he is above the law,” the man stated.

Can Simon Dorante-Day sue the king? When in doubt, Dorante-Day revealed that the answer was no. Experts told him they saw no reason why the king could be above the law or exempt from any legal requirement to prove whether or not he is the man’s father, said VT. “A lot of people were worried that when Charles became monarch it would hurt my case. But it’s not going to make any difference legally, it goes ahead the same way.” Dorante-Day added that he would do the same for Queen Consort Camilla.

The king and queen in a family court “I will return to family court. In his final ruling the last time I was in court, the judge told me that if I come back with the evidence properly sealed, then there is no reason to deny a request for a DNA test, and Charles and Camilla will have to answer that,” he pointed out. Dorante-Day says that Camila kept him until he was eight months old and then gave him up for adoption. The man also revealed that his adoptive grandparents had once worked for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The Daily Mail recalled that during the nine months prior to Dorante-Day’s birth, Camila was absent from the British social scene. Is it true that he is the son of kings?