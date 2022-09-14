People notice strange detail on Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse (PHOTOS)
Viewers noticed an unusual change was made to Queen Elizabeth's hearse. Upon its arrival in Edinburgh something was different.
- Viewers noticed an unusual change was made to Queen Elizabeth’s hearse.
- The hearse left Balmoral, where the queen died.
- Upon its arrival in Edinburgh something was different.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 in Balmoral. The royal family released the news around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday via a tweet from their official account. At that time, Britain and the world paused to mourn.
The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s body left Balmoral around 10 in the morning. The black vehicle has large windows that allow people to view the monarch’s coffin which is covered with a flag and a white flower arrangement.
What was the strange detail on Queen Elizabeth’s hearse?
The windows of the vehicle had a decal that read: “William Purves”. This is the name of the funeral home that was transporting the queen’s coffin. “William Purves is proud to be part of the dedicated team that has cared for our late Queen with dignity since her sad passing,” the funeral home said on its official website.
“Rehearsals for the procession from Balmoral to Edinburgh have taken place regularly over many years, with every detail considered,” the company in a statement. The strange detail was that on its arrival in Edinburgh the ‘inappropriate’ decal had been removed.
Where will the body of Queen Elizabeth II remain?
Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse made at least one stop for the drivers to take a break and the decal was probably removed at one of these stops, according to The Sun. The monarch’s coffin will remain in the throne room.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II triggered a series of ceremonial and constitutional steps at a time when Britain is going through a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III, according to The Associated Press.
Company in charge of transporting monarch’s coffin breaks their silence after ‘scandal’
The company released a statement shortly after the incident saying it had requested the color of the hearse be changed to black, to follow royal protocol. “Our logo, which is part of the standard livery on all of our funeral vehicles, remained in place,” the funeral home said.
“On Sunday 11th September during the procession, we became increasingly aware of the attention our company was receiving which should, rightly, be directed to Her Majesty and in response, we removed the logo on the first possible occasion.” the notice went on.
Were they trying to profit off the queen’s death?
The funeral home also assured that they have never sought “to gain any PR” at the “expense” of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “For us it has been a true privilege to have cared for our Queen and her family. We will continue to do this until Tuesday evening,” the company reported.
“I would like to thank you for your support as we navigate the protocols and sensitivities during this unprecedented time.,” the statement concluded. A long-established 10-day plan, dubbed Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the monarch’s final move to London and her state funeral, the AP reported.