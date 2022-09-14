People notice strange detail on Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse (PHOTOS)

Viewers noticed an unusual change was made to Queen Elizabeth’s hearse.

The hearse left Balmoral, where the queen died.

Upon its arrival in Edinburgh something was different.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 in Balmoral. The royal family released the news around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday via a tweet from their official account. At that time, Britain and the world paused to mourn.

The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s body left Balmoral around 10 in the morning. The black vehicle has large windows that allow people to view the monarch’s coffin which is covered with a flag and a white flower arrangement.

What was the strange detail on Queen Elizabeth’s hearse?

The windows of the vehicle had a decal that read: “William Purves”. This is the name of the funeral home that was transporting the queen’s coffin. “William Purves is proud to be part of the dedicated team that has cared for our late Queen with dignity since her sad passing,” the funeral home said on its official website.

“Rehearsals for the procession from Balmoral to Edinburgh have taken place regularly over many years, with every detail considered,” the company in a statement. The strange detail was that on its arrival in Edinburgh the ‘inappropriate’ decal had been removed.