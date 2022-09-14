His wife confirmed the news on social media.

Who was Neal Currey?

People send special farewell messages. Gun influencer Neal Currey, 42, died on September 10. His wife announced the sad news on social media. Currey was a former Army Ranger and firearms specialist. His social media was full of firearms and shooting. The unexpected death of Neal Currey was announced on his official Instagram account. “It is with great sadness that we announce that our precious Neal Currey passed away on September 10, 2022,” you could read on Instagram, where the influencer had more than 60,000 followers. Neal Currey was the father of six children “Knowing Neal was loving him, we have lost a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend. We will never be the same without Neal in our lives,” his wife Casey wrote. Neal Currey was the father of six little ones: River, McKenna, Remi and Faith, Cole and Jack, according to The Sun. In addition to being an influencer, Currey owned Ready Gunner a shooting range in Utah, where you can meet, buy and shoot weapons, according to The Sun. The couple enjoyed activities such as fliteboarding and wakeboarding before his death.

How did Currey die? The cause of his death was not reported in the announcement of his death. “At this time, funeral arrangements are being determined and will be communicated soon. Until then, we appreciate prayers and ask that you use this time to reflect on the memories,” the post read. “We miss him dearly, and I know that this loss is deeply felt by many,” said the Instagram Story. In addition, an entry was created in honor of the influencer, who was born on December 14, 1979, on Ever Loved a website specializing in funerals.

"He was an icon for the community" Condolences from friends and acquaintances immediately flooded the site. "My condolences to an exceptional American family. My heart is really broken." "He was an icon for the gun community and an absolutely incredible human being. My deepest condolences to his family," they commented. "I don't know a single person who didn't love Neal. He was a very special guy and my heart goes out to his family and loved ones." "I only 'met' Neal from the small window of his life that he shares online, but it was clear that he was a wonderful man, an amazing father and a great husband for the joy he showed," were some of the comments on the web.

"Neal was a ray of light for the community and a great father" On the other hand, the Acosta family, who lost their father two years ago in an accident and were supported by the influencer to raise "an exponential amount of money" for funeral expenses and more, decided to 'return the favor' and create an account to support his family on GoFundMe. "We would love to return the favor with the loss of your father. Neal was a ray of light for the community and a great father, husband, friend, boss, brother and much more to many others. Thank you all for your support of this AMAZING family," the Acostas wrote.