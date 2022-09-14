King Charles III causes people to worry due to the appearance of his hands.

Does he have an illness?

The possible reasons why his hands look like this. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the throne passed to her eldest son and he is now officially the head of the UK monarchy. However, something in particular about his physique caught the attention of users on social networks. King Charles III’s hands were shockingly puffy. At 73 years old, King Charles III succeeded the longest reigning monarch since his mother ascended to the throne when she was only 25 years old and ruled until her death at the age of 96. King Charles III’s hands shock viewers However, after the unfortunate loss, attention is now focused on the King, on his declarations and the constitutional messages that will hold the future of an entire nation. Likewise, he is expected to offer more details in future messages to the public. However there is something else that is attracting attention and that, without a doubt has not gone unnoticed, since it is speculated that King Charles may not be in the best health and his hands are giving it away.

Does he have a health issue? The cause of concern for those who paid particular attention to King Charles III’s hands, was their extreme puffiness. His fingers seemed swollen around his rings. Likewise, the King’s hands have a reddish tone which, together with the puffiness, has caused concern and uncertainty. Social media users are even calling the king “sausage hands”. However, beyond the mockery is worry and people want to know if he is all right.

“Arthritis or liver, kidney, or heart failure” Given the commotion on social media about King Charles’ hands, Alexander Macias, epidemiologist and former influenza czar in Mexico, tweeted about the possible causes of the swelling. The health specialist pointed out that the edema, or swelling, could be because one has “arthritis or liver, kidney, or heart failure”. In addition, he pointed out that it is not the first time that Charles III has made a public appearance with his hands looking like this.

Social media users are worried about King Charles’ health In recent days this has drawn particular attention because it’s occurring in the middle of his coronation and the funeral for Elizabeth II. It has even been said that the monarch himself has joked about it, pointing out that he has “sausage hands” as he was quoted in the biography Charles, The Man Who Will Be King by Howard Hodgson, who wrote about the king’s condition. According to Infobae, it is presumed that King Charles III has suffered from edema in his hands for several years, because on another occasion, when he visited the West London Welcome community center in April, they looked like this. Although it had not sparked as much concern as now. In recent days his hands have made people wonder about his health and whether it will be possible for him ,at 73 years old, to carry on the duties of a monarch or if he will soon pass the throne to the next in the royal line.