Shakira appears with a new man and he sends her a flirty message

Shakira’s life has undergone a very radical change in recent months, since she announced that she was divorcing the soccer player Gerard Piqué in June. Now, the Colombian singer has been seen looking very happy and back in Barcelona for a surprising reason.

Something that caught people’s attention was that she received a message from another famous singer who seemed to be flirting with her. Many have asked the Colombian to find someone better than the Spanish soccer player since he cheated on her and flaunts his new relationship in front of her.

On Thursday, the Europa Press cameras were able to catch Shakira leaving the Barcelona airport with some staff organizing her and her children’s luggage. Happy, after a getaway surfing in the north of Spain, it seems that she is back in a better mood because she hasn’t stopped smiling. Proof of this is the good vibes she has around her fans.

In these images we can see the artist returning to Barcelona after spending a few days in Cantabria with her children and her brother, Tonino. There is no doubt that the singer enjoyed her time on the beaches to the fullest, obviously she was asked about Piqué.