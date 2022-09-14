Shakira appears with a new man and he sends her a flirty message
Shakira’s life has undergone a very radical change in recent months, since she announced that she was divorcing the soccer player Gerard Piqué in June. Now, the Colombian singer has been seen looking very happy and back in Barcelona for a surprising reason.
Something that caught people’s attention was that she received a message from another famous singer who seemed to be flirting with her. Many have asked the Colombian to find someone better than the Spanish soccer player since he cheated on her and flaunts his new relationship in front of her.
On Thursday, the Europa Press cameras were able to catch Shakira leaving the Barcelona airport with some staff organizing her and her children’s luggage. Happy, after a getaway surfing in the north of Spain, it seems that she is back in a better mood because she hasn’t stopped smiling. Proof of this is the good vibes she has around her fans.
In these images we can see the artist returning to Barcelona after spending a few days in Cantabria with her children and her brother, Tonino. There is no doubt that the singer enjoyed her time on the beaches to the fullest, obviously she was asked about Piqué.
What does Shakira think of Piqué’s new relationship?
Despite the fact that the reporters continued to ask her what she thinks about “Gerard letting himself be seen with Clara,” Shakira, already inside her vehicle, didn’t respond and only smiled at the cameras. In the clip you can also see that, inside the airport, she agreed to be photographed with some workers and posed with a big smile.
On September 7, Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, who uncovered Gerard Piqué’s alleged infidelity, said that he and Shakira still haven’t reached an agreement on the custody of their children. “I can assure you that as of today there is no agreement,” Vázquez stated during the last episode of their podcast Mamarazzis.
Fans send Shakira compliments through social media
The singer has been on everyone’s lips recently, since a video has been released on social media where Shakira is seen with a popular reggaeton singer in Barcelona. This caused a shower of comments and rumors from the singer’s fans on social media.
The footage shows Shakira getting out of her vehicle and heading to what users think is a recording studio. Following her is reggaeton singer Ozuna. Both received applause and were cheered by those who were there.
Ozuna flirts with Shakira on Twitter
However, what caused the followers of Shakira and Ozuna to consider a possible romance between the two was when the reggaeton singer tweeted how beautiful she was. “How beautiful you are Shakira“ Ozuna wrote on September 10.
The tweet has more than 88,000 reactions and hundreds of comments asking if there was any romantic in the air. Although neither of them have shown more interest in the other, everyone hopes that Shakira will find a new love.