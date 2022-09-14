Rapper PnB Rock is shot and killed after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram
Was rapper PnB Rock's murder planned? The photo that his girlfriend shared raises suspicions. The singer was the only one who was shot.
Los Angeles Police reported a fatal shooting inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant. According to initial reports, a man, who was later identified as rapper PnB Rock, was killed in the incident.
Local media indicate that the rapper was wearing ostentatious jewelry and that may have been the reason he was shot. According to authorities, the murder occurred around 1:15 pm and PnB Rock was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died just 45 minutes later.
The rapper was inside the restaurant having dinner with his girlfriend. Since PnB Rock’s murder, new details have come to light and it seems that his girlfriend could be involved in what happened to the 30-year-old — all because of a photograph she shared with his location.
The shooter, who has not yet been apprehended, exited through the side door into a parking lot near the fast food outlet and fled in a car. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Police are also now checking the cameras of businesses near the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant to try to obtain a more reliable image of the killer and to find his whereabouts.
The singer’s girlfriend shared a photo with their location on Instagram
Before the shooting, the girlfriend of Rakim Allen, the rapper’s real name, had shared a photograph on Instagram that showed their location. La República reported that 20 minutes after she made the post, the shooter arrived at the restaurant.
According to local media, the assailant aimed directly at PnB Rock and no one else inside the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant was injured. The armed subject took the rapper's jewelry and immediately fled.
The photo that may have gotten PnB Rock murdered
Steph, the rapper’s girlfriend, shared a photograph on Instagram showing the delicious dishes that both were about to eat and it also said the name of the restaurant.
Minutes later tragedy struck. This has raised suspicions that the murder of Rakim Allen was planned. Not to mention that the shooter only went to the table where PnB was with his girlfriend and only shot at him.
PnB Rock’s murder is not the only incident involving a rapper in LA
PnB Rock had managed to gain a foothold in the competitive hip-hop scene in the United States after his hit Fleek, which was followed by Everyday We Lit, a song with rapper YFN Lucci. That same year he released the song Selfish, which also made an impact and led to collaborations with musicians such as Ed Sheeran in Cross Me (2019).
The murder of PnB Rock is not the only incident in involving a rapper in Los Angeles this month. Wakko The Kidd and his producer were also shot at a home north of Hollywood after a recording session on September 1, according to EFE.