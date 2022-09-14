Was rapper PnB Rock’s murder planned?

The photo that his girlfriend shared raises suspicions.

The singer was the only one who was shot in the restaurant.

Los Angeles Police reported a fatal shooting inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant. According to initial reports, a man, who was later identified as rapper PnB Rock, was killed in the incident.

Local media indicate that the rapper was wearing ostentatious jewelry and that may have been the reason he was shot. According to authorities, the murder occurred around 1:15 pm and PnB Rock was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died just 45 minutes later.

Rapper PnB Rock killed in Los Angeles restaurant

The rapper was inside the restaurant having dinner with his girlfriend. Since PnB Rock’s murder, new details have come to light and it seems that his girlfriend could be involved in what happened to the 30-year-old — all because of a photograph she shared with his location.

The shooter, who has not yet been apprehended, exited through the side door into a parking lot near the fast food outlet and fled in a car. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Police are also now checking the cameras of businesses near the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant to try to obtain a more reliable image of the killer and to find his whereabouts.