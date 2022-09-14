Ángela Aguilar poses for a mirror selfie.

The 18-year-old appears in a sports bra, showing off her toned abs.

This is not the first time that Ángela Aguilar posted a cheeky photo.

Without a doubt, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar has become an icon for the younger generation of the moment because the public loves her. As a child, she captivated the hearts of many when they heard her powerful voice.

She has also become a fashion icon because of the outfits she shares on social media, as many of her followers try to imitate her beautiful looks, making her an icon for today’s generation. The youngest member of the Aguilar family is making a splash.

Angela Aguilar shares a sexy photo

Ángela Aguilar is always very active on her social networks. So many young girls can’t wait to see each of the outfits that the so-called “Princess of regional Mexican” shares through her different social networks, especially on Instagram.

Social networks are already part of the daily life of many people, including celebrities since they can share their lives with those who follow their accounts. When it comes to stars, social media is filled with controversial topics, such was the case with Ángela Aguilar.