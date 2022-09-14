Ángela Aguilar poses in a sports bra showing off her tiny waist and toned abs
Ángela Aguilar poses for a mirror selfie. The 18-year-old appears in a sports bra, showing off her toned abs.
- Ángela Aguilar poses for a mirror selfie.
- The 18-year-old appears in a sports bra, showing off her toned abs.
- This is not the first time that Ángela Aguilar posted a cheeky photo.
Without a doubt, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar has become an icon for the younger generation of the moment because the public loves her. As a child, she captivated the hearts of many when they heard her powerful voice.
She has also become a fashion icon because of the outfits she shares on social media, as many of her followers try to imitate her beautiful looks, making her an icon for today’s generation. The youngest member of the Aguilar family is making a splash.
Angela Aguilar shares a sexy photo
Ángela Aguilar is always very active on her social networks. So many young girls can’t wait to see each of the outfits that the so-called “Princess of regional Mexican” shares through her different social networks, especially on Instagram.
Social networks are already part of the daily life of many people, including celebrities since they can share their lives with those who follow their accounts. When it comes to stars, social media is filled with controversial topics, such was the case with Ángela Aguilar. Filed as: Ángela Aguilar mirror selfie
Ángela Aguilar poses in front of the mirror in a sports bra
The Se disfrazó singer shared a couple of Instagram stories and one was a reel that captured everyone’s attention because Angela Aguilar again showed off her figure posing in front of the mirror.
On this occasion, the 18-year-old captivated more than one of her followers posing in front of the mirror showing off her enviable small waist as well as her toned abs. She is wearing a sports bra and a beige joggers. Filed as: Ángela Aguilar mirror selfie
The 18-year-old captivates social media with her unique beauty
Because she posted the video on Instagram stories, the reaction of her loyal fans is unknown, but there is no doubt that she stole more than one heart.
Later, Ángela Aguilar reappeared in front of the mirror, but this time she was wearing a beautiful long black dress in the style she usually wears for performances. It reminds us of that time she made a TikTok. Filed as: Ángela Aguilar mirror selfie.
This is not the first time Angela showed off her figure
This is not the first time that the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty has showed off her spectacular figure because we cannot forget the time she was about to get ready for the Premios Juventud. The performer of Ahí donde me ven was cheeky for the first time wearing a sports bra and boxer briefs.
Since then, Ángela Aguilar hasn’t posted any scantily clad photos but there are images on her social media where she showcases her spectacular figure in mini dresses or wearing super tight clothes that reveal her charms. Filed as: Ángela Aguilar mirror selfie