Information about the murder of music promoter Jesús Sonqui continues to emerge.

Jesús Sonqui was apparently with two former students of La Academia 20 años.

Eduardo Ochoa, singer and former student of the TV Azteca reality show, breaks his silence about what happened.

It’s been three days since the murder of Jesús Sonqui, a Mexican music promoter who managed the careers of Grupo Alta Gama and Panchito Arredondo. He allegedly was with Eduardo Ochoa and Andrés, former students of La Academia 20 años, at a meet-and-greet event in Ciudad Obregón hours before his tragic death. Information about the incident continues to emerge.

Sonqui has been linked to Rafael Amaya, Galilea Montijo and Natanael Cano, as well as Los Tucanes de Tijuana, with whom he posted photos. News about him has spread like wildfire and caused confusion among his relatives due to the violent way in which everything happened early Monday morning while he was dining at a hot dog stand.

Jesus Sonqui’s final moments

Hours before allegedly being killed by a group of armed men, Jesús Sonqui posted some Instagram Stories where it was evident that he was with former La Academia students Eduardo Ochoa and Andrés. They had a meet-and-greet with fans in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, never imagining that those would be the last moments of his life.

In the images, also shared on Twitter, singer Eduardo Ochoa is driving, while Jesús Sonqui is recording with his cell phone from the passenger seat. In the back are two men, who were all going to see the fans… Once the murder of the music promoter was announced, it was unknown what had happened to his companions. Finally, one of the former members of La Academia breaks his silence.