Eduardo Ochoa, the singer who was allegedly with Jesús Sonqui when he was murdered, breaks his silence (VIDEO)
Eduardo Ochoa, singer and former student of the TV Azteca musical reality show, broke the silence about Jesús Sonqui.
- Information about the murder of music promoter Jesús Sonqui continues to emerge.
- Jesús Sonqui was apparently with two former students of La Academia 20 años.
- Eduardo Ochoa, singer and former student of the TV Azteca reality show, breaks his silence about what happened.
It’s been three days since the murder of Jesús Sonqui, a Mexican music promoter who managed the careers of Grupo Alta Gama and Panchito Arredondo. He allegedly was with Eduardo Ochoa and Andrés, former students of La Academia 20 años, at a meet-and-greet event in Ciudad Obregón hours before his tragic death. Information about the incident continues to emerge.
Sonqui has been linked to Rafael Amaya, Galilea Montijo and Natanael Cano, as well as Los Tucanes de Tijuana, with whom he posted photos. News about him has spread like wildfire and caused confusion among his relatives due to the violent way in which everything happened early Monday morning while he was dining at a hot dog stand.
Jesus Sonqui’s final moments
Hours before allegedly being killed by a group of armed men, Jesús Sonqui posted some Instagram Stories where it was evident that he was with former La Academia students Eduardo Ochoa and Andrés. They had a meet-and-greet with fans in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, never imagining that those would be the last moments of his life.
In the images, also shared on Twitter, singer Eduardo Ochoa is driving, while Jesús Sonqui is recording with his cell phone from the passenger seat. In the back are two men, who were all going to see the fans… Once the murder of the music promoter was announced, it was unknown what had happened to his companions. Finally, one of the former members of La Academia breaks his silence.
Eduardo Ochoa talks about what happened
Wearing a cap and a black t-shirt, Eduardo Ochoa, who came in sixth place in the reality show La Academia 20 años, looked visibly distressed. Although he didn’t reveal whether he was with Jesús Sonqui at the time of his murder, it was evident that he is affected by what happened.
“Hello how are you, my name is Eduardo for people who do not know me and for those who know me and who have been asking about my state of health and about what happened, saying that I haven’t posted anything, what’s happening with me,” the grupera singer who was with Jesús Sonqui in his final hours began.
Eduardo Ochoa offers condolences to Jesús Sonqui’s family
Although he didn’t talk about what happened, it was clear that Eduardo Ochoa was with Jesús Sonqui at the time of the attack at the hot dog stand, since he offered his condolences to his family. “… this video is to tell you that emotionally I don’t feel fine, but physically blessed God I am fine, I’m at home, my body is fine and this video is also to tell the family of Jesús Sonqui that I am very sorry,” he concluded.
Apparently, Eduardo Ochoa had a similar incident a few years ago when he was shot at from a car while he was with a woman, according to Tribuna, so this incident Jesús Sonqui has sparked his fear again.
How did the attack on Jesús Sonqui occur?
Jesús Sonqui was at a hot dog stand when suddenly a group of armed men showed up and without further ado shot him in cold blood. They immediately fled, leaving him to die. The authorities are investigating.
The manager of singer Panchito Arredondo couldn’t do anything to defend himself from the hail of bullets because they caught him completely off guard, although Tribuna says that he tried to defend himself by taking out his own gun, which he wasn’t able to fire. HERE YOU CAN SEE THE VIDEO OF EDUARDO OCHOA TALKING ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO JESÚS SONQUI.