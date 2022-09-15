Mexican music promoter Jesús Sonqui was shot to death.

Allegedly an organized crime group killed singer Panchito Arredondo’s manager.

Jesús Sonqui was eating at a hot dog stand. Once again, violence in the entertainment world shakes regional Mexican music artists. On Monday, a young man was shot to death. He was entrepreneur and music promoter Jesús Sonqui, 36 years old, who managed the music career of singer Panchito Arredondo in Mexico. Various media such as Tribuna and Chamonic, reported the terrible news that has shocked the show business world in Mexico. Early on Monday, September 12, Jesús Sonqui was shot to death. Music promoter Jesús Sonqui is shot to death According to media reports, it happened in the street in the town of Cajeme, in the northern state of Sonora, Mexico, where unfortunately these type of attacks are very common. They are experiencing strong wave of violence, especially because it is considered a land of organized crime. The incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. when the manager of singer Panchito Arredondo, Jesús Armando Sonqui, who also had a career as a rapper and businessman, was on Quintana Roo street between Durazno and Ébano avenues in the Chapultepec neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

Panchito Arredondo’s manager was having dinner at a hotdog stand Jesús Sonqui was at a hot dog stand when suddenly an armed group of men arrived and, without further ado, shot him in cold blood and then fled. He died almost instantly and now the authorities are investigating. The manager of the singer Panchito Arredondo couldn’t do anything to protect himself from the hail of bullets because they caught him completely off guard. Tribuna reported that he tried to defend himself by also taking out his gun but he wasn’t able to fire it at his attackers, who shot him to death.

The terrible death of Jesús Sonqui After the violent attack, the body of Jesús Sonqui ended up lying in the middle of the street. The Red Code was activated in the city for authorities to begin to investigate what happened and try to locate those responsible for the murder of the rapper, businessman and music promoter, although so far, they’ve had no success. Municipal police from Cajeme, paramedics from the Red Cross and agents from Expert Services from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora went to the scene of the crime and were in charge of cordoning off the area and carrying out the corresponding procedures, as well as removing the body of the victim, Jesus Sonqui.

Machete injury? While Tribuna reported that the businessman’s weapon was lying next to his body, Chamonic stated that the corpse had an injury caused by a machete: “I’m told that a well-known music promoter was murdered in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora. He’s a former manager of Alta Consigna and was currently manager of Panchito Arredondo… his name is Jesus Sonqui,” the post says. And it continued: “At approximately 02:00 hrs today, Monday, there was report of gunfire in the streets of the Cinquantenario neighborhood where the young businessman was apparently having dinner. It was learned that he was shot at least once and had a machete injury,” it concluded.