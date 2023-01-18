Italy’s most-wanted Mafia boss is arrested after 30 years on the run
One of the biggest mobsters in all of Italy, Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested after being a fugitive from justice for 30 years. The mafia boss was arrested while he was being treated in a private clinic in Sicily.
Matteo Messina was responsible for some of Italy’s most atrocious crimes and is accused of murdering dozens of people, in addition to planning a bombing in 1992.
Matteo Messina Denaro was found guilty of dozens of murders, including planning a bombing with Cosa Nostra bosses in 1992 that claimed the lives of anti-mafia prosecutors.
How long will the Matteo Messina Denaro spend in prison
The AP reports that Messina Denaro faces several life sentences that he is expected to serve in a maximum security prison, and in particularly restrictive conditions.
The mafia boss disappeared a year after the 1992 bombings, when he was young. However, he was still considered one of the main leaders of the Cosa Nostra even though he remained missing.
Italian authorities investigated him for a long time
Throughout his years on the run, the Italian investigators were on Messina Denaro’s trail. On Monday, the search, lasting more than three decades, ended with the arrest of one of the country’s most dangerous criminals.
At 60 years old, Messina Denaro's failing health helped investigators find him, according to Carabinieri General Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police special operations squad He declared: "It all led to today's date (when) he would have come for some tests and treatment."
Authorities say that he did not resist arrest
After being captured in a private clinic, authorities did not say what treatment Messina Denaro was receiving. He was at La Maddalena clinic in Palermo, a luxurious medical facility renowned for treating cancer patients.
During a press conference, authorities pointed out that the mobster would continue his medical treatment in prison. At the time of his arrest, Matteo Messina Denaro was not armed and wore a typical hospital gown. He did not resist arrest.