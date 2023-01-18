Italy’s most-wanted Mafia boss is arrested after 30 years on the run

A mafia boss is arrested in Italy after 30 years on the run.

Matteo Messina Denaro was Italy’s number one fugitive.

He was arrested in Sicily.

One of the biggest mobsters in all of Italy, Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested after being a fugitive from justice for 30 years. The mafia boss was arrested while he was being treated in a private clinic in Sicily.

Matteo Messina was responsible for some of Italy’s most atrocious crimes and is accused of murdering dozens of people, in addition to planning a bombing in 1992.

According to The Associated Press, a mafia boss who was tried in absentia and convicted of helping to plan some of the most heinous murders in Italy, was arrested on Monday while being treated in a private clinic in Sicily. He had been a fugitive for 30 years.

Matteo Messina Denaro was found guilty of dozens of murders, including planning a bombing with Cosa Nostra bosses in 1992 that claimed the lives of anti-mafia prosecutors.