There are several theories about Valentín Elizalde’s murder.

He had possible links to drug traffickers.

There are still doubts about his death after 18 years. "El Gallo de Oro" was an emblematic figure on the regional Mexican music scene. However his talent and artistic career vanished when he was murdered. Almost 18 years after this tragic event, there are still questions about why Valentín Elizalde was killed. These are the three main theories about his death. The native of Jitonhueca, a town belonging to the municipality of Etchojoa in Sonora, had won over fans of Mexican pop music. His unique voice, humility and charisma made him a favorite with the public. WHY WAS VALENTÍN ELIZALDE KILLED? However, the terrible fate that awaited him at 27 years old, while he was at the height of his artistic career, was something that horrified and shocked all of Mexico. To this day his fans continue to speculate about what happened to him. The shocking way in which he was murdered gave rise to various theories about whether it was revenge, if he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, a possible forbidden affair or that he had some link with organized crime.

HOW THE MURDER OF "EL GALLO DE ORO" WENT DOWN According to Grupo Radiofórmula, on that cold morning of November 25, 2006, Valentín Elizalde, his driver Reynaldo Ballesteros, his representative Mario Mendoza and his cousin "Tano" Elizalde were in a Suburban SUV, on their way to a hotel. However, this would not happen. Thirty minutes before the tragedy, Valentín and his team performed at the Expo Feria Reynosa. Later, when they were in the SUV, they were chased and cornered by a group of men who were carrying long guns and fired at the vehicle in which El Gallo de Oro and his companions were traveling. They all died instantly, with the exception of Tano who was only injured. According to reports from the authorities, more than 70 shell casings were found at the scene, which led to the death of these three men.

FIRST THEORY: POSSIBLE DRUG RETALIATION The chilling murder left loose ends for the authorities and for El Gallo de Oro's fans. When they tried to figure out why Valentín Elizalde was killed, various hypotheses began to emerge from some media outlets, acquaintances and even his family. One of them, according to El Heraldo, was the version widely accepted by authorities and some fans. They believe that Valentín performed a "prohibited" song entitled To My Enemies, in the Reynosa palenque, that alluded to a message for Los Zetas and El Chapo Guzman. This angered the drug traffickers belonging to the cartel who were described in the lyrics and they ordered his murder. To listen to the song, click HERE

SECOND THEORY: ALLEGED FAMILY BETRAYAL Another theory that came to light over the years was that of a possible family betrayal, caused by his cousin Tano, also known as Fausto Elizalde. In 2020, his daughter and ex-wife made strong statements that pointed to Tano as the one who planned the murder on the TV Azteca show, Ventaneando. In the interview on Ventaneando, Marisol Castro, Tano's ex-wife, revealed that he may have been involved in the murder of El Gallo de Oro. She said that Fausto was always very jealous of him. She also revealed that, on the day of the attack on Valentín, her ex-husband was very worried and told her that he did not want to go to the performance. Just before the end of the show he went to go sleep in the vehicle. His life was saved because he was lying down at the time of the shooting. The shocking part of it is that Tano ended up marrying Valentín's widow years later.