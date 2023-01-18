California lawyer killed in Mexico on his first wedding anniversary

California lawyer killed in Mexico.

His family says that he was murdered. HORROR HOLIDAY! A California lawyer was killed while he was celebrating his first wedding anniversary in Baja California, Mexico. Local media in Mexico describes his death as an accident but the victim’s family say that he was murdered. At the moment, the status of the investigation by the Mexican authorities is unknown and, according to the comments by the local police, they are looking into what Elliot Blair’s family says happened. A TERRIBLE ANNIVERSARY A 33-year-old attorney from Orange County, California, died while on vacation, celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife. According to the New York Post, the incident occurred in El Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. The outlet reported that the man — identified as Elliot Blair — was killed while they were at a resort in Baja California. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 14, 2023, when the couple decided to go to one of the most popular places in the city.

How did Elliot Blair die? One of the version of the events surrounding the death of Elliot Blair, who is an assistant public defender in Orange County, states that he was murdered on one of the tourist beaches. However, local media declared that Blair died after accidentally falling from the fourth floor while he was enjoying his holiday in a hotel near the tourist area. Blair was staying at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa when his death was reported around 1:00 a.m., according to BC News.

Was Elliot Blair murdered? At one point, Blair’s death was reported as an accident, but his family insists that he was murdered according to their GoFundMe campaign. Local authorities have not confirmed this. “The family of Elliot Blair is absolutely reeling from the tragic death of this amazing young man who was in Rosarito Beach celebrating his first wedding anniversary. The family, which has extensive legal training in criminal law, wholeheartedly believes based on their initial investigation, that Elliot was the victim of a brutal crime,“ details family’s GoFundMe campaign.

News BC reported that paramedics treated Elliot Blair when he fell from the hotel's fourth-floor balcony and he had no vital signs. On the GoFundMe page, his family says that the Mexican authorities did not give them more information about his death. "His family is working with US officials to obtain more information," Blair's family stated. "Elliot and Kim have been dedicated Public Defenders in Orange County, CA since 2017. Elliot was a compassionate attorney who dedicated his life to serving indigent clients," they noted on the GoFundMe page.

According to the New York Post, the Baja California Attorney General's Office did not provide information about Blair's death, but they did stress that they are still investigating the facts. The family highlighted that funds are being sought to help the victim's wife, Kim, to pay for the expenses of transporting the body. "Elliot was known for always having a smile on his face and a clever mind. There aren't enough words to express the level of love he had for Kim. Kim was his life," they noted. "We are raising funds to help Kim with the cumbersome process involved in transporting Elliot's body from Mexico to the US and dealing with all the red tape," they stated on GoFundMe.