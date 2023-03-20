Bad news for the Rivera family is confirmed.

Details of singer Lupillo’s health are revealed.



The family released a statement saying Lupillo is hospitalized.

Singer Lupillo Rivera was hospitalized on Saturday, March 18, according to a statement posted on his official Instagram account.

The singer, who is Jenni Rivera’s brother, underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy and now he must rest for a few days, according to the official statement.

Lupillo is hospitalized and will have to cancel concert dates

Lupillo Rivera will be forced to cancel several concert dates in different parts of Mexico. “It will be on March 30, 2023 that he will be able to fully resume his activities. In the same way, efforts will be made to comply with his commitments before this date,” the statement reads. “Beforehand, we thank the businessmen and the general public for their understanding”, concludes the singer’s statement.

At the same time that Lupillo Rivera’s hospitalization was reported, his brother, Juan Rivera renewed his wedding vows in an event telecast by Telemundo. Check back with MundoNOW for more updates on Lupillo’s condition.