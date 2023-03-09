Actress Aracely Arámbula is suing Luis Miguel.

How much will he have to pay?

Is Luis Miguel behind on child support? Luis Miguel is sued by Aracely Arámbula. Mexican singer Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, better known as Luis Miguel or ‘El Sol de México’, has an arrest warrant against him because he is behind on his child support payments to actress Aracely Arámbula for their two children: Miguel, aged 13 and Daniel, aged 15. Diez Minutos reported the news which has caused chaos on social media. More details come out as the hours go by. Here is the latest! Luis Miguel is sued by his ex-wife, Aracely Arámbula The La Incondicional singer is being sued by his ex-wife, Mexican actress Aracely Arámbula for falling behind on his child support payments. Diez Minutos reports that Luis Miguel owes his ex $250,000. Arámbula and Luis Miguel divorced in 2009. He was ordered to pay child support to his ex-wife but he has fallen behind.

The singer’s legal problems Arámbula’s lawyer Guillermo Pouz, filed two lawsuits, one of them in Mexico where their children reside and another in Los Angeles, where Luis Miguel lives. According to infobae, Luis Miguel will likely avoid being arrested. However, that is not the only problem the Por Debajo de la Mesa singer is facing. He has other outstanding debts.

Luis Miguel has other outstanding debts Diez Minutos also reported that Luis Miguel, who is currently dating Paloma Cuevas, supposedly owes singer Alejandro Fernández, over $63 million for breach of contract. This is due to the fact that the famous singer had to cancel some performances due to alleged health problems that involved his ear. Luis Miguel has not verified this information.

People say it was about time Internet users have had a surprising reaction to the news. Many think Arámbula “took a long time to act.” They commented: “When you meet a man who never took care of his first children, what makes you think he will take care of yours?” “Well done, it was about time.” “Just as they have someone to manage their career, they should also be aware of child support.” “Great, these people believe that they have the right to do what they want with the children and that there would be no consequences.” “It was time for the joke and his contempt for his children to end. Lots of love songs but little empathy with his blood.”