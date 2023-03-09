Authorities say Heidy Infante’s attacker can’t leave the country

Mexican authorities have issued an air, land and sea alert against Heidy Infante’s attacker.

He assaulted her during a performance.

Yian “N” was charged with sexual assault.

Pedro Infante’s granddaughter, Heidy Infante, was sexually assaulted during a concert. A man, who has been identified as Yian “N”, went on stage, grabbed her and began hitting her. He was arrested and released but authorities have issued an immigration alert to prevent him from leaving the country.

Heidy Infante said that the man who attacked her was not part of her band and that the authorities shouldn’t have allowed him on stage.

Immigration alert issued against Heidy Infante’s attacker

After the assault, an immigration alert was issued against her assailant, who was identified as Yian “N”. Earlier he was arrested and then released.

The Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) indicated that the Ministry of the Interior issued the alert on Tuesday, March 7 and it went into force immediately.