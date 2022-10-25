Aracely Arámbula makes a tearful confession

Aracely Arámbula posts a surprising Instagram live.

The Mexican actress and singer makes a tearful confession.

Her fans do not hesitate to show their support. Months after her father, Manuel Arámbula, died from a sudden heart attack, Mexican actress, singer, and mother of Luis Miguel’s two sons, Aracely Arámbula, posts a surprising Instagram live where she makes a tearful confession. What happened? Born on March 6, 1975 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico, ‘La Chule’ competed in beauty contests from a very young age. At 21 years old, she was named the Face of El Heraldo de Mexico, not to mention that she also won the Señorita Chihuahua pageant. After appearing in small roles on several telenovelas, her big break came when she starred in Soñadoras. Aracely Arámbula says goodbye to an important project In her most recent Instagram post, Aracely Arámbula is accompanied by renowned actor Juan Carlos Barreto, who plays Father José in the telenovela La madrastra, which is broadcast on Televisa and ends tomorrow. The actress was moved to say goodbye to this important project. Although most fans were surprised to learn that this soap will come to an end, others just showered the green-eyed woman with compliments, as she’s also remembered for playing the young version of the character of Veronica Castro in the telenovela Pueblo Chico, Inferno Grande. But what made her burst into tears in the middle of the live broadcast?

“It was the hardest thing in my life” As mentioned above, Mexican actress and singer Aracely Arámbula posted an Instagram live, where she made a tearful confession. It was inevitable to touch on the subject of her father’s death, since it happened in the middle of taping the telenovela La madrastra, which meant her return to Televisa after several years. “Before this happened I cried very easily. That is, I cried a lot in acting, in what I know how to do, I explained myself in the best way, two, three tears fell on me. And later, despite the fact that I was in so much pain, there were times when I couldn’t cry (in the scenes) because it was like my heart was so squeezed and so confused,” said the actress.

Aracely Arámbula says that there were times when she simply collapsed In another part of this live broadcast, ‘La Chule’ revealed that sometimes she had to control herself, because after they yelled ‘cut’, the others continued on their own, but what happened to her was that she was immersed in her pain: “So, I was like up, down, up, down. And I’m very grateful to my coach who held my hand. He never let go of me and my whole team. There were times when it would break me down and suddenly I would go to the camper… I couldn’t even speak loudly because of the pain I was experiencing.” “I cried so much in the telenovela and I’m still crying at home because somehow I’m living what I hadn’t been able to live, my grief… But I try to be okay because I dedicate it to him with all my soul and he knows that I love him and he knows I said it 20 million times and more and I tell him every day and I keep telling him,” shared Aracely Arámbula.

“I realized that I can be very strong,” says Aracely Arámbula Finally, Mexican actress and singer Aracely Arámbula recalled that many people told her to enjoy, take advantage of and hug her parents a lot, which she did, so she did not hesitate to tell people who still have their parents to do the same and not leave things for later and that you have to do them at the moment. “I realized that I can be very strong, that I can. The day we finished recording I just turned to heaven like that and said: ‘Thank God and thanks to my dad that I was able to do it, that it was achieved’, because I myself felt that I wasn’t going to be able to do it. I feel very satisfied and very happy to have achieved such a strong test in my life,” she concluded. (Filed as: Aracely Arámbula makes a confession between tears) TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE