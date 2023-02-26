Luis Miguel resurfaces and nobody can believe how he looks

Mexican singer Luis Miguel resurfaces on social media.

Mexican singer Luis Miguel resurfaces on social media and causes a sensation with his new look. On Valentine’s Day, Luis Miguel announced that he will tour in 2023 but did not offer further details.

“El Sol de México”, as the 52-year-old singer is called, made his return to the stage official through a message on social media. The star surprised his followers by announcing his return to the stage on his official Instagram account after a long absence.

LUIS MIGUEL’S RETURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA

In the post, which has almost 600,000 likes, the singer shared a picture where he’s smiling with the message, “Luis Miguel Tour 2023”. On January 26, it was noted that Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas were having a romantic vacation in Spain where they were photographed in Bilbao.

His new video began to circulate on TikTok, and everyone has been surprised by the way he looks. It’s hard to tell if his new image is the result of the gym or the scalpel, but female fans are impressed.