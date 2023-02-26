Luis Miguel resurfaces and nobody can believe how he looks
Mexican singer Luis Miguel resurfaces on social media. He causes a sensation with a new look. Fans are blown away by his new image.
- Mexican singer Luis Miguel resurfaces on social media.
- He causes a sensation with a new look.
- Fans are blown away by his new image.
Mexican singer Luis Miguel resurfaces on social media and causes a sensation with his new look. On Valentine’s Day, Luis Miguel announced that he will tour in 2023 but did not offer further details.
“El Sol de México”, as the 52-year-old singer is called, made his return to the stage official through a message on social media. The star surprised his followers by announcing his return to the stage on his official Instagram account after a long absence.
LUIS MIGUEL’S RETURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA
In the post, which has almost 600,000 likes, the singer shared a picture where he’s smiling with the message, “Luis Miguel Tour 2023”. On January 26, it was noted that Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas were having a romantic vacation in Spain where they were photographed in Bilbao.
His new video began to circulate on TikTok, and everyone has been surprised by the way he looks. It’s hard to tell if his new image is the result of the gym or the scalpel, but female fans are impressed.
LUIS MIGUEL’S NEW IMAGE
In some photographs El Sol de México is all in black with a navy blue jacket. People immediately noticed something different about him. He looks thinner and rejuvenated.
Now, like a real sun, brighter and surprising everyone, the Mexican singer is ready for a new tour. If you are a fan, you should check to see if he’s coming to your city.
PEOPLE LOVE LUIS MIGUEL’S NEW LOOK!
People immediately reacted to his new look: “He is gorgeous.” “How beautiful as always.” “He is getting better and better.” “It is a dream, like wine the years go by and he looks better.” “What elegance the one from France.” “Unique, beautiful, his voice captivates me.” “Beautiful” “The only king.” “I already saw where he got the handsome thing from.” “I love him for more than 30 years.” “it’s been a long time since he looked so handsome.”
Other people commented: “My dad, although I miss you, I know you have to be far away.” “That man has the bearing.” “He is perfect.” “He looks better now.” “What a blessing.” “The sun came out.” “I love it.” “He reappeared.” “Super spare, like a phoenix and now what will Alejandro Fernández say, how roles change.” “How good he still looks.”