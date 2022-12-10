Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel’s children continue to mourn their grandfather’s death
The death of Aracely Arámbula's father continues to cause great sadness. The children of Luis Miguel and the actress are still mourning their grandfather.
Throughout 2022 we have seen and read about many events that have affected the lives of celebrities. Some go through very complicated times, be it due to illness or for the loss of a loved one. A few weeks before the end of this year, the children of one of the most controversial former couples in the world are going through a hard time.
It has been reported that Michael and Daniel, both sons of the gorgeous Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel continue to grieve the death of their grandfather.
Aracely Arámbula’s family is still not over Don Manuel Arámbula’s death
In an interview the La Madrastra star gave to Televisa’s morning show, she shared that her children are going through a difficult time since they are still mourning the death of their grandfather, the beloved soap opera actress’ father.
It should be remembered that Aracely Arámbula's father passed away in July and it has greatly affected her life as well as that of her children, since she recently revealed that her family is sensitive after the death of Don Manuel Arambula.
“The heart never accepts it because the head understands, but the heart does not”
The beloved actress maintained a very close and solid relationship with her late father. This is why his death still brings tears even though it’s been five months since he died. It should be noted that Don Manuel was also a great father figure Arámbula and Luis Miguel’s children.
"The heart never accepts it because the head understands, but the heart does not," said the beloved actress, adding that there are good days and others not so much, since her father passed. "I'm very well, I'm happy but it is inevitable for the voice to break," added Aracely Arámbula.
Aracely Arámbula’s children continue grieving the death of their grandfather
Likewise, the Corazón salvaje actress revealed that Don Manuel was a great example of life for both her and her sons Miguel and Daniel, “It’s very difficult because they’re living and going through a duel and of course there are days when they cry, days that they break and then their father (grandfather) left them,” said Aracely Arámbula.
"My father has been the father of my brother and me, but also of my children," the model also reiterated on Televisa's Hoy. She later revealed that her family is united by their pain, "We're close together, my brother helps me a lot."
Despite difficulties, the actress is at the height of her career
Regarding her successful career, she was extremely excited after being part of new television projects. “Incredible projects, I want to say three series but no, it’s a new La Madrastra that is coming out right now on Univisión. I’m in La Rebelion, which just premiered on Vix Plus,” shared Luis Miguel’s ex.
Undoubtedly, the loss of a loved one causes permanent pain and even more so when they were so close like Aracely Arámbula's children and their grandfather. With information from TV notas, ¡Hola! and La vibra.