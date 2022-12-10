The death of Aracely Arámbula’s father continues to cause great sadness.

The children of Luis Miguel and the beloved actress are still mourning their grandfather.

Aracely Arámbula says that it has not been an easy process.

Throughout 2022 we have seen and read about many events that have affected the lives of celebrities. Some go through very complicated times, be it due to illness or for the loss of a loved one. A few weeks before the end of this year, the children of one of the most controversial former couples in the world are going through a hard time.

It has been reported that Michael and Daniel, both sons of the gorgeous Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel continue to grieve the death of their grandfather.

Aracely Arámbula’s family is still not over Don Manuel Arámbula’s death

In an interview the La Madrastra star gave to Televisa’s morning show, she shared that her children are going through a difficult time since they are still mourning the death of their grandfather, the beloved soap opera actress’ father.

It should be remembered that Aracely Arámbula’s father passed away in July and it has greatly affected her life as well as that of her children, since she recently revealed that her family is sensitive after the death of Don Manuel Arambula. Filed Under: Children Aracely Arámbula mourning