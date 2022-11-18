Luis Miguel is caught dressed like a “bum” at Target (PHOTO)
Some unusual photos have been going viral on social media. It turns out that someone was caught shopping at one of the most popular stores in the US. We’re talking about Luis Miguel, who was caught looking different than we expect him to at Target.
Despierta América’s Instagram account shared photos of the La Incondicional singer looking like we’ve never seen him before. Fans couldn’t believe it.
In the first photograph you can see El Sol browsing at Target, which is known for its affordability and wide range of products.
The singer was wearing an outfit that some fans called “rags” because it consisted of shorts, sandals, a shirt, and sunglasses. The casual look was a far cry from his usual style and elegance.
El Sol was with a woman
El Sol was with an unidentified woman. She might have been Spanish businesswoman and fashion designer Paloma Cuevas or te Argentine model and nutritionist Mercedes Villador. He’s been linked to both in 2022, according to Infobae.
However, Luis Miguel browsing for home goods a Target, dressed like a bum is something that has never been seen. Social media users were quick to comment.
“In rags? If they saw me as I am, they would call me ragged”
“I think he looks very good, comfortable, a normal human being.” “In rags? If they saw me as I am, they would call me ragged.” “Let him live, they are human beings and they can go out as they please,” were some of the supportive comments that the singer received.
Some other fans commented that it was “contradictory” to see Luis Miguel making his own purchases, because knowing his extravagant tastes and how he spends on impressive luxuries, it was surprising.
Luis Miguel and his extravagant lifestyle
Proof of this, Mui Kitchen revealed an eccentric million-dollar dinner that Luis Miguel recently ordered just to indulge a whim. Having sold over 60 million records, he can certainly afford to.
Finally, MSN points out that it is estimated that the singer could earn between 950,000 and 1 million dollars for each of his concerts. What would guarantee a juicy fortune for the interpreter of hits like “Ahora te puedes marchar.” With information from: Despierta America.