Luis Miguel is caught dressed like a “bum” at Target (PHOTO)

El Sol was caught shopping at Target.

People were surprised by Luis Miguel’s outfit.

Fans have never seen the singer like this.

Some unusual photos have been going viral on social media. It turns out that someone was caught shopping at one of the most popular stores in the US. We’re talking about Luis Miguel, who was caught looking different than we expect him to at Target.

Despierta América’s Instagram account shared photos of the La Incondicional singer looking like we’ve never seen him before. Fans couldn’t believe it.

Luis Miguel is caught shopping at Target

In the first photograph you can see El Sol browsing at Target, which is known for its affordability and wide range of products.

The singer was wearing an outfit that some fans called “rags” because it consisted of shorts, sandals, a shirt, and sunglasses. The casual look was a far cry from his usual style and elegance.